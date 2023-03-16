How to watch Cape Epic on SBS

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The Cape Epic is one of the world's most gruelling mountain bike races, and the 2023 edition promises to be another thrilling event. The race will feature top mountain bike riders from around the world, all vying for the coveted title of Cape Epic champion.





The 2022 edition of the race was a huge success, with riders tackling a challenging route that took them through some of the most beautiful and rugged terrain in South Africa, and the 2023 race promises to be even more challenging, with an updated route that will test even the most experienced riders.





This year's race will cover a distance of 647 kilometres and features a total elevation gain of more than 15,000 metres. The route will take riders through some of the most iconic landscapes in South Africa, including the Cape Winelands, the Breede River Valley, and the Klein Karoo.





Some of the world's top riders have already signed up to compete in the 2023 race - among them, Swiss rider Nino Schurter who is a multiple Olympic and world champion.





Schurter has competed in the Cape Epic before and he will be looking to add another title to his already impressive resume.





Another rider to watch out for is South Africa's Candice Lill. Lill is a two-time Cape Epic champion and she will be looking to defend her title in 2023, where she will face stiff competition from the likes of Adelheid Morath and Anne Tauber.





The 2023 Cape Epic promises to be another unforgettable event and SBS On Demand will have all the action with extended highlights from every stage, as well as live coverage of Stage 7.



How to watch the ABSA Cape Epic on SBS On Demand

Monday, March 20



Cape Epic Prologue



Extended highlights on SBS On Demand





Tuesday, March 21



Cape Epic Stage 1, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Wednesday, March 22



Cape Epic Stage 2, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Thursday, March 23



Cape Epic Stage 3, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Friday, March 24



Cape Epic Stage 4, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Saturday, March 25



Cape Epic Stage 5, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Sunday, March 26



Cape Epic Stage 6, Extended highlights



SBS On Demand





Cape Epic Stage 7 - LIVE



5.30pm - 9.30pm (AEDT)





Monday, March 27



Cape Epic Stage 7, Extended highlights

