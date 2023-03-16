How to watch Cape Epic on SBS

Watch all the best , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
The Cape Epic is one of the world's most gruelling mountain bike races, and the 2023 edition promises to be another thrilling event. The race will feature top mountain bike riders from around the world, all vying for the coveted title of Cape Epic champion.
The 2022 edition of the race was a huge success, with riders tackling a challenging route that took them through some of the most beautiful and rugged terrain in South Africa, and the 2023 race promises to be even more challenging, with an updated route that will test even the most experienced riders.
This year's race will cover a distance of 647 kilometres and features a total elevation gain of more than 15,000 metres. The route will take riders through some of the most iconic landscapes in South Africa, including the Cape Winelands, the Breede River Valley, and the Klein Karoo.
Some of the world's top riders have already signed up to compete in the 2023 race - among them, Swiss rider Nino Schurter who is a multiple Olympic and world champion.
Schurter has competed in the Cape Epic before and he will be looking to add another title to his already impressive resume.
Another rider to watch out for is South Africa's Candice Lill. Lill is a two-time Cape Epic champion and she will be looking to defend her title in 2023, where she will face stiff competition from the likes of Adelheid Morath and Anne Tauber.
The 2023 Cape Epic promises to be another unforgettable event and SBS On Demand will have all the action with extended highlights from every stage, as well as live coverage of Stage 7.
How to watch the ABSA Cape Epic on SBS On Demand
Monday, March 20
Cape Epic Prologue
Extended highlights on SBS On Demand
Tuesday, March 21
Cape Epic Stage 1, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Wednesday, March 22
Cape Epic Stage 2, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Thursday, March 23
Cape Epic Stage 3, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Friday, March 24
Cape Epic Stage 4, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Saturday, March 25
Cape Epic Stage 5, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Sunday, March 26
Cape Epic Stage 6, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Cape Epic Stage 7 - LIVE
5.30pm - 9.30pm (AEDT)
Monday, March 27
Cape Epic Stage 7, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand