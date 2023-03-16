Cycling

How to watch Cape Epic on SBS

The Cape Epic, one of the toughest mountain bike stage races in the world, is back from March 19-26, and you'll be able to catch the best of the action on SBS On Demand.

SAFRICA-CYCLING-MOUNTAINBIKE-EPIC

Cape Town's Table Mountain looms large as riders take on the eight-day Cape Epic. Source: AFP / RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

The Cape Epic is one of the world's most gruelling mountain bike races, and the 2023 edition promises to be another thrilling event. The race will feature top mountain bike riders from around the world, all vying for the coveted title of Cape Epic champion.

The 2022 edition of the race was a huge success, with riders tackling a challenging route that took them through some of the most beautiful and rugged terrain in South Africa, and the 2023 race promises to be even more challenging, with an updated route that will test even the most experienced riders.

This year's race will cover a distance of 647 kilometres and features a total elevation gain of more than 15,000 metres. The route will take riders through some of the most iconic landscapes in South Africa, including the Cape Winelands, the Breede River Valley, and the Klein Karoo.

Some of the world's top riders have already signed up to compete in the 2023 race - among them, Swiss rider Nino Schurter who is a multiple Olympic and world champion.

Schurter has competed in the Cape Epic before and he will be looking to add another title to his already impressive resume.

Another rider to watch out for is South Africa's Candice Lill. Lill is a two-time Cape Epic champion and she will be looking to defend her title in 2023, where she will face stiff competition from the likes of Adelheid Morath and Anne Tauber.

The 2023 Cape Epic promises to be another unforgettable event and SBS On Demand will have all the action with extended highlights from every stage, as well as live coverage of Stage 7.

How to watch the ABSA Cape Epic on SBS On Demand

Monday, March 20
Cape Epic Prologue
Extended highlights on SBS On Demand

Tuesday, March 21
Cape Epic Stage 1, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Wednesday, March 22
Cape Epic Stage 2, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Thursday, March 23
Cape Epic Stage 3, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Friday, March 24
Cape Epic Stage 4, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Saturday, March 25
Cape Epic Stage 5, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Sunday, March 26
Cape Epic Stage 6, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand

Cape Epic Stage 7 - LIVE
5.30pm - 9.30pm (AEDT)

Monday, March 27
Cape Epic Stage 7, Extended highlights
SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 16 March 2023 at 6:18pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Australia's Matthew Richardson celebrates after winning the Men's Team Sprint at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

'Becoming a monster' – Behind Richardson's rise to track cycling stardom

Cycling

CYCLING-AUS

Winless Israel-Premier Tech miss selection for La Vuelta

Cycling

Michael Matthews after Stage 5 at Paris-Nice 2023

'I'm not super happy' - Matthews hoping form builds from Paris-Nice

Cycling

Pogacar Paris-Nice.jpg

Pogačar powers to Paris-Nice overall win solo on final stage

Cycling

49th Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2023 - Stage 4

Hindley’s feet are firmly on the ground en route to the Tour de France

Cycling

Paris - Nice 2023

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Australia v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Socceroos get qualification boost for 2026 World Cup as FIFA announce 48-team format

Football

FRANCE CYCLING PARIS-NICE STAGE SEVEN

Pogačar prevails in attack-filled uphill finish to Paris-Nice Stage 7

Cycling