How to watch cycling live on SBS

We've got a host of great cycling coming your way in 2023 live on SBS and SBS VICELAND , with SBS On Demand the place to find all the catch-up replays and highlights.





SBS will have live coverage of the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España in addition to the cobbled and Ardennes classics, with plenty of high-profile WorldTour stage races included.



How to watch upcoming cycling on SBS

Monday, May 1





Eschborn-Frankfurt



7:50pm - 01:25am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand (SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 11pm)







La Vuelta Femenina Stage 1



8:30pm - 10:30pm (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Tuesday, May 2





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 2



11:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Wednesday, May 3





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 3



11:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Thursday, May 4





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 4



11:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Friday, May 5





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 5



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Saturday, May 6





Giro d'Italia Stage 1



9:40pm - 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina Stage 6



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand







Sunday, May 7





Giro d'Italia Stage 2



8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







La Vuelta Femenina Stage 7



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Monday, May 8





Giro d'Italia Stage 3



7:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







Tuesday, May 9





Giro d'Italia Stage 4



8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:20pm)







Wednesday, May 10





Giro d'Italia Stage 5



8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Thursday, May 11





Giro d'Italia Stage 6



8:45pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Friday, May 12





Giro d'Italia Stage 7



7:05pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







Saturday, May 13





Giro d'Italia Stage 8



7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Sunday, May 14





Giro d'Italia Stage 9



9:00pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Tuesday, May 16





Giro d'Italia Stage 10



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:30pm)







Wednesday, May 17





Giro d'Italia Stage 11



7:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







Thursday, May 18





Giro d'Italia Stage 12



8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Friday, May 19





Giro d'Italia Stage 13



6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







Saturday, May 20





Giro d'Italia Stage 14



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Sunday, May 21





Giro d'Italia Stage 15



7:35pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Tuesday, May 23





Giro d'Italia Stage 16



6:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:30pm)







Wednesday, May 24





Giro d'Italia Stage 17



8:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND







Thursday, May 25





Giro d'Italia Stage 18



8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:20pm)







Friday, May 26





Giro d'Italia Stage 19



7:25pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)







Saturday, May 27





Giro d'Italia Stage 20



7:20pm – 2:50am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 7:30pm)







Sunday, May 28





Giro d'Italia Stage 21



11:05pm – 3:25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Upcoming cycling on SBS April-July 2023

Tour of Hongrie



Wednesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 14





Criterium du Dauphine



Sunday, June 4 - Sunday, June 11





Women’s Tour (UK)



Tuesday, June 6 - Sunday, June 11





Tour de France (Men)



Saturday, July 1 - Monday, July 24





Tour de France (Women)