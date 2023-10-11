Dakar Rally

How to watch Dakar Rally 2024 exclusive and free on SBS

The Dakar Rally returns to Saudi Arabia for the fifth consecutive edition in 2024 and SBS will again bring audiences all the best action exclusive and free from January 6-20.

Toby Price

Aussie Toby Price in action during the 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally Source: Twitter / Twitter (@Tobyprice87)

Watch daily highlights from the 2024 edition of the Dakar Rally available earlier each morning via
SBS On Demand
, plus more motorsport.

The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation and is famous for its tough terrain and off-road endurance, where an expansive field must traverse sand, rocks, gravel, and tarmac as quick as possible.

Spanning 5,000 kilometres, the 2024 route will encompass a prologue and 12 competitive stages, taking drivers from Al-Ula and across the Empty Quarter before finishing in Yanbu.

Over half of the journey will feature new stages, according to race organisers, with the new 48-hour marathon expected to be the most challenging as competitors navigate 600 kilometres and an overnight stoppage.
SBS viewers will witness motorcycles, cars, quads, and trucks take on the difficult conditions, where the battle between each discipline’s heavyweights will be all the more crucial given the race kicks off the first round of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship.

Australian Toby Price will compete in the Dakar Rally after signing an extension with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, while defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah will return in Prodrive colours after his contract with Toyota came to an end.

For Price, next year’s race will be his 10th time in the desert and the 36-year-old is determined to both make amends for last year’s narrow defeat and add to his two titles.

“I’ve been racing for KTM for 15 years now and for the factory since 2015, so it feels great to be able to race the biggest, toughest rally for them once again,” Price said.

“It’s been a long journey with the KTM brand and one that I think it’s fair to say has brought both sides heaps of success along the way. With this contract extension signed now, I’m really looking forward to focusing on the Dakar early next year and hopefully keeping KTM up front.”
READ MORE

48 Hour 'Chrono Stage' highlights Dakar 2024 course announcement

Watch the Dakar Rally 2024 exclusive and free on SBS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Prologue

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 4

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 6

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 7

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 8

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 14 Highlights - Dakar Rally 2023

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Rest day

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 9

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 10

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 11

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 12

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand


SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 13

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
