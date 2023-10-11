How to watch Dakar Rally 2024 exclusive and free on SBS

Watch daily highlights from the 2024 edition of the Dakar Rally available earlier each morning via , plus more motorsport.
The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation and is famous for its tough terrain and off-road endurance, where an expansive field must traverse sand, rocks, gravel, and tarmac as quick as possible.
Spanning 5,000 kilometres, the 2024 route will encompass a prologue and 12 competitive stages, taking drivers from Al-Ula and across the Empty Quarter before finishing in Yanbu.
Over half of the journey will feature new stages, according to race organisers, with the new 48-hour marathon expected to be the most challenging as competitors navigate 600 kilometres and an overnight stoppage.
SBS viewers will witness motorcycles, cars, quads, and trucks take on the difficult conditions, where the battle between each discipline’s heavyweights will be all the more crucial given the race kicks off the first round of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship.
Australian Toby Price will compete in the Dakar Rally after signing an extension with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, while defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah will return in Prodrive colours after his contract with Toyota came to an end.
For Price, next year’s race will be his 10th time in the desert and the 36-year-old is determined to both make amends for last year’s narrow defeat and add to his two titles.
“I’ve been racing for KTM for 15 years now and for the factory since 2015, so it feels great to be able to race the biggest, toughest rally for them once again,” Price said.
“It’s been a long journey with the KTM brand and one that I think it’s fair to say has brought both sides heaps of success along the way. With this contract extension signed now, I’m really looking forward to focusing on the Dakar early next year and hopefully keeping KTM up front.”
Watch the Dakar Rally 2024 exclusive and free on SBS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 6
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Prologue
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
SUNDAY, JANUARY 7
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
MONDAY, JANUARY 8
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
TUESDAY, JANUARY 9
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 4
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 6
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
SATURDAY, JANUARY 13
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 7
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
SUNDAY, JANUARY 14
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 8
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
MONDAY, JANUARY 15
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Rest day
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
TUESDAY, JANUARY 16
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 9
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 10
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
THURSDAY, JANUARY 18
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 11
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
FRIDAY, JANUARY 19
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 12
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand
SATURDAY, JANUARY 20
Motorsport: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 13
1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS and available early morning via SBS On Demand