How to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt LIVE on SBS

Eschborn Frankfurt returns for another year on the race’s traditional date of May 1, but this time it is set to be a little bit harder.





Irish sprint star Sam Bennett racing for German outfit Bora-Hansgrohe took the win last year in another gripping 'Radklassiker' bunch sprint, but he will need to bring his climbing legs this time around with a new route for the race in 2023.





Although garnering a reputation as a race for the sprinters, Eschborn-Frankfurt’s route in 2023 will be even longer this time around as the race returns to its classic 200 kilometre distance.





The focus of the course update is the Feldberg.





The highest mountain in the Taunus region will be climbed twice this year, as it must be conquered again halfway into the race - plus from the more difficult, southwestern ascent.





After the pros already have the second crossing of the Mammolshainer in their legs, it goes directly on for them over the Billtalhöhe to the Feldberg.





With the new climbing part and a shorter route from the last Mammolshainer climb to the finish, the chances of success for Taunus attacks increase.



Bennett will need to find form if he is to defend his title, with as many as five former Radklassiker winners set to challenge him for line honours in 2023.





Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceunink) will be one name to watch out for with the 2021 winner recently claiming 2nd at Paris-Roubaix and a win at Scheldeprijs.





Also, keep an eye on veteran German rider John Degenkolb (Team DSM) who will be looking for a second win in front of the Alter Oper, as well as Pascall Ackerman (UAE Team Emirates) who was the last German to win the race.





You’ll be able to watch the 2023 Eschborn-Frankfurt on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND with LIVE and FREE coverage of the race on May 1.





Coverage begins on SBS On Demand from 8pm (AEST) on May 1, while you can catch LIVE action on SBS VICELAND from 11pm.



