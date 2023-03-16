How to watch ISU World Championships live on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships from March 22-26 live on SBS On Demand or catch up with the replays.





Skaters who impressed and achieved high scores in last year's events will get their hard-earned chance to claim a world title as they represent their country at the highest level of figure skating.





Running across six days, the World Championships will showcase all disciplines, with the elite men, women, pairs and ice dancers all ready to unveil their carefully crafted routines for the judges and Saitama crowds.





With every event live on SBS On Demand, you'll be able to watch your favourite skaters do what they do best for the chance to be crowned a world champion.



Shoma Uno of Japan was crowned World Champion in the Men's category at the 2022 ISU World Championships after finishing first in the Short Program and Free Skating events. Source: Getty / Joosep Martinson - International/International Skating Union via

ISU World Championships 2023 on SBS

Wednesday, March 22





ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 1: Pairs Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Women's Short Program





12:45pm-11:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Thursday, March 23





ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 2: Pairs Free Skating and Victory Ceremony, Men's Short Program





12:45pm-11:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, March 24





ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 3 Part 1: Ice Dance





12:45pm-6:25pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 3 Part 2: Women's Free Skating and Victory Ceremony





7:05pm-11:50pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, March 25





ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 4 Part 1: Ice Dance Free Dance and Victory Ceremony





1:45pm-6:25pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 4 Part 2: Men's Free Skating and Victory Ceremony





7:05pm-11:50pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, March 26





ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 5: Exhibition





4:45pm-8:10pm AEDT



