Figure Skating

How to watch ISU World Championships live on SBS

The best skaters across the globe will descend on Saitama, Japan for the 2023 edition of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships next week, and you can watch all the action from every event live on SBS On Demand.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan perform in the Gala

PALAVELA, TURIN, ITALY - 2022/12/11: Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan perform in the Gala Exhibition during day four of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Watch all the action from the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships from March 22-26 live on
SBS On Demand
or catch up with the replays.

Skaters who impressed and achieved high scores in last year's events will get their hard-earned chance to claim a world title as they represent their country at the highest level of figure skating.

Running across six days, the World Championships will showcase all disciplines, with the elite men, women, pairs and ice dancers all ready to unveil their carefully crafted routines for the judges and Saitama crowds.

With every event live on SBS On Demand, you'll be able to watch your favourite skaters do what they do best for the chance to be crowned a world champion.
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Montpellier
Shoma Uno of Japan was crowned World Champion in the Men's category at the 2022 ISU World Championships after finishing first in the Short Program and Free Skating events. Source: Getty / Joosep Martinson - International/International Skating Union via

ISU World Championships 2023 on SBS

Wednesday, March 22

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 1: Pairs Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Women's Short Program

12:45pm-11:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Thursday, March 23

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 2: Pairs Free Skating and Victory Ceremony, Men's Short Program

12:45pm-11:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, March 24

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 3 Part 1: Ice Dance

12:45pm-6:25pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 3 Part 2: Women's Free Skating and Victory Ceremony

7:05pm-11:50pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, March 25

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 4 Part 1: Ice Dance Free Dance and Victory Ceremony

1:45pm-6:25pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 4 Part 2: Men's Free Skating and Victory Ceremony

7:05pm-11:50pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 26

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama, Day 5: Exhibition

4:45pm-8:10pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 16 March 2023 at 4:11pm, updated 4 hours ago at 4:19pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

