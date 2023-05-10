Table Tennis

How to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on SBS

In exciting news for table tennis fans, SBS On Demand will be the place to watch every finals match LIVE and FREE from the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban next week.

FotoJet (19).jpg

Source: Getty

Watch all the action from the finals of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on SBS On Demand from May 26-28.

The best doubles and singles players will descend on Durban in South Africa for the chance to be crowned world champion and receive two thousand world ranking points.

With talent from all across the globe, Africa's stars will be in the spotlight as the event returns to the continent for the first time in 84 years.

Two-time African champion and 2016 Olympic quarter-finalist, Nigerian Quadri Aruna, is one home-grown talent that could have a big impact.

Other notable names appearing at the event include a premier Chinese quartet of world number one and two men's singles players Fan Zhedong and Wang Chuqin, as well as women's world number one Sun Yingsha and world number two Wang Manyu.

The above names will also compete alongside each other in the men's and women's doubles, making for some fierce competition.

The greatest players will be everywhere across all disciplines throughout the event in Durban, so make sure you don't miss the chance to watch them in action at the pinnacle of their sport.

ITTF World Championship Finals on SBS

Friday, May 26

Quarter-Finals: Session 1

9pm-2am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Events:
  • Mixed Doubles Final + Award Ceremony
  • Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 1
  • Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 1
  • Men’s Doubles Semi-Final 1
  • Men’s Doubles Semi-Final 2
  • Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 2 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 2
Quarter-Finals: Session 2 (Early Saturday morning)

2:30am-6:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Events:
  • Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 3
  • Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 3
  • Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 1
  • Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 2
  • Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 4
  • Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 4
Saturday, May 27

Semi-Finals: Session 1

9pm-12am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Events:
  • Women’s Singles Semi-Final 1
  • Women’s Singles Semi-Final 2
  • Men’s Doubles Final + Award Ceremony
Semi-Finals: Session 2 (Early Sunday morning)

1am-2:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Events:
  • Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1
  • Men’s Singles Semi-Final 2
  • Women’s Doubles Final + Award Ceremony
Sunday, May 28

Singles Finals

9pm-12:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Events:
  • Women’s Singles Final + Award Ceremony
  • Men’s Singles Final + Award Ceremony
2 min read
Published 10 May 2023 3:20pm
Updated 2h ago 3:24pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

