Cycling

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina LIVE on SBS

The UCI Women’s WorldTour heads to Spain this May to take on an exhilarating new challenge in La Vuelta Femenina - and you’ll be able to catch all the action LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand from May 1-7.

The peloton travel through Madrid during the 2022 edition of Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta

The peloton travel through Madrid during the 2022 edition of Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Source: Getty

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.

The 2023 La Vuelta Femenina promises to be an exhilarating event, as Spain enters the Women's WorldTour with a fresh start.

Formally known as the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, the event has undergone a revamp which moves it closer to becoming a true Spanish women’s Grand Tour.
Now expanded by two additional days, the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina will cover 730.3km across a full week, including a high mountain grand finale on stage 7 to Lagos de Covadonga.

The 16-kilometre ascent averages a gradient of 7.4%, and has been used 22 times in the Vuelta a España, conquered most recently by climbers Primož Roglič, Thibaut Pinot, and Nairo Quintana.

The race begins with a 14.5-kilometre team time trial, followed by several flat stages.

The fourth stage to Guadalajara features a climb over the 4km slopes of the Alto de Hurche, where the intensity of the race increases.

The fifth stage has the category 1 Puerto de Navafría at the mid-point, followed by a 5km climb of Mirador de Peñas Llanas to the finish line.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling live on SBS

The penultimate stage presents a pair of category 2 climbs, the Alto de Fuente de las Varas and Puerto de Campo el Hayal, before the massive final day of racing.

Stage 7 is just 93.7km long, but with the category 2 Collado Moandi mid-stage and the summit finale on the Lagos de Covadonga, it serves as the main attraction for the week.

SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages starting on Monday, May 1.

La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand

La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1

Monday, May 1

20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2

Tuesday, May 2

23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3

Wednesday, May 3

23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4

Thursday, May 4

23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5

Friday, May 5

22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6

Saturday, May 6

22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7

Sunday, May 7

20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 14 April 2023 9:47am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

56th Amstel Gold Race 2022 - Men's Elite

How to watch 2023 Amstel Gold Race LIVE on SBS

Cycling

amstel gold.jpg

Photo finishes, miracle rides and controversy: Revisiting craziest Amstel Gold moments

Cycling

Fleche.jpg

How to watch 2023 Flèche Wallonne LIVE on SBS

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Cycling

118th Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Men's Eilte

Heinrich Haussler puts heart health first and retires from professional racing

Cycling

FotoJet (18).jpg

Anyier Yuol wins Les Murray award for refugee recognition

Football

06:43

'One of the most incredible wins' - van der Poel's Amstel Gold 2019 comeback

Cycling

SBS Sport image

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

SBS Sport