How to watch La Vuelta Femenina LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.





The 2023 La Vuelta Femenina promises to be an exhilarating event, as Spain enters the Women's WorldTour with a fresh start.





Formally known as the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, the event has undergone a revamp which moves it closer to becoming a true Spanish women’s Grand Tour.



Now expanded by two additional days, the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina will cover 730.3km across a full week, including a high mountain grand finale on stage 7 to Lagos de Covadonga.





The 16-kilometre ascent averages a gradient of 7.4%, and has been used 22 times in the Vuelta a España, conquered most recently by climbers Primož Roglič, Thibaut Pinot, and Nairo Quintana.





The race begins with a 14.5-kilometre team time trial, followed by several flat stages.





The fourth stage to Guadalajara features a climb over the 4km slopes of the Alto de Hurche, where the intensity of the race increases.





The fifth stage has the category 1 Puerto de Navafría at the mid-point, followed by a 5km climb of Mirador de Peñas Llanas to the finish line.



The penultimate stage presents a pair of category 2 climbs, the Alto de Fuente de las Varas and Puerto de Campo el Hayal, before the massive final day of racing.





Stage 7 is just 93.7km long, but with the category 2 Collado Moandi mid-stage and the summit finale on the Lagos de Covadonga, it serves as the main attraction for the week.





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages starting on Monday, May 1.



La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand

La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1





Monday, May 1





20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2





Tuesday, May 2





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3





Wednesday, May 3





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4





Thursday, May 4





23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5





Friday, May 5





22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6





Saturday, May 6





22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7





Sunday, May 7





20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand



