How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege LIVE on SBS

The finale of the Ardennes Classics, and one of the oldest Classics on the cycling calendar, La Doyenne is a gruelling challenge of climbing through the Wallonia region, which often plays into the hands of the sports Grand Tour stars.

It marks the end of the Northern Hemisphere one-day races and should deliver a thrilling conclusion to what has been an exciting European spring racing calendar.

The men’s route is an arduous 257.1km which includes ten short but steep climbs to test the peloton as they depart Liege and travel south to Bastogne before returning to the finish line in Liege.

The Women’s race is just as challenging, with riders facing seven climbs on a 142.1km route that starts and finishes in Liege.

Tadej Pogacar goes into the Men’s race looking to defend his 2021 title, where he pipped Julien Alaphilippe to snatch a thrilling victory.

The Slovenian superstar is in fine fettle, and with so many climbs on the course, he will be well placed to claim another victory.

Alaphillipe was runner-up for a second time in his career last year and is desperate to break through for a maiden victory, while his QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl teammate Remco Evenepoel is also an outside chance of line honours.

Finally don’t rule out Wout van Aert in his first ever Liege-Bastogne-Liege start or his Jumbo Visma teammates Tiesj Benoot and Jonas Vingegaard.

Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) will lead the Australian contingent in the men’s race alongside Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Fenix) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

Aussie Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) could be a dark horse with the former Zwift Academy rider fresh off a second-place finish at the Tour of Turkey, while Jack Haig will have the support of a strong Bahrain Victorious team.

Solo attacks have traditionally won the Women’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but Demi Vollering did things differently as she claimed the 2021 title with a thrilling sprint finish.

Vollering will be a favourite again this time around, as will usual suspects Annemiek van Vleuten and Marta Cavalli.

Don’t rule out Aussie Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) for a surprise challenge after a brilliant ride at the Tour of Flanders, while compatriot Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) is returning to the scene of her runner-up finish in 2018 after showing an improvement in form at La Fleche Wallone and Amstel Gold.

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes will have a solid Australian flavour with eight riders from Down Under set to compete, including Rachel Neylan (Cofidis Women Team), Elizabeth Stannard (Valcar – Travel and Service), 2020 Liege runner-up Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) as well as Team BikeExchange-Jayco riders Jessica Allen and Alexandra Manly.

The action begins on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand with coverage of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes from 7:35 pm (AEST).

The Men’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege gets underway at 9:30 pm (AEST) on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand, with the race shown live to all Australian time zones on both.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege on SBS VICELAND

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

Sunday, April 24

19:35 - 21:00 on

SBS VICELAND

and

SBS On Demand

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Men's

Sunday, April 24

21:30 - 01:30 AEST on

SBS VICELAND

and

SBS On Demand