How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

is the destination for live streaming and replays, while the is the home for highlights, condensed mini-games, interviews and all additional content.
LIVE upcoming Sport on SBSFriday, May 6
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)
Saturday, May 7
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2
9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)
Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Qualifying
11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 8
Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 1
04:25 am - 05:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Monday, May 9
Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 2
12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 10
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4
8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 11
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5
7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 12
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6
8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Friday, May 13
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7
7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 14
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8
9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9
7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Monday, May 16
Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Tuesday, May 17
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 18
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11
8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 19
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12
7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 20
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1
3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13
9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2
10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 21
Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final
Times TBC
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14
8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 22
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Tuesday, May 24
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16
6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Wednesday, May 25
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17
8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Thursday, May 26
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18
9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Friday, May 27
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19
8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Saturday, May 28
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20
8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)
Sunday, May 29
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21
9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand
11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)
Saturday, June 4
WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, June 8
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 11
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 18
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, June 24
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, June 27
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 2
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 7
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 16
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 20
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 23
WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 1
WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty
4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 3
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 10
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 13
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us