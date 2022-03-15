Cycling

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Your guide to all the upcoming sport LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand including cycling, football, basketball, motorsport and more.

SBS On Demand
 is the destination for live streaming and replays, while the 
SBS Sport website
 is the home for highlights, condensed mini-games, interviews and all additional content. 

LIVE upcoming Sport on SBS


Friday, May 6

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand 

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)



Saturday, May 7 

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)



Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Qualifying

11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 8 

Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 1

04:25 am - 05:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Monday, May 9

Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 2

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Tuesday, May 10

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 11

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5

7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 12

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6

8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 1

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Friday, May 13

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 2

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 14

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 8

9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 3

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 15

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9

7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 4

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Monday, May 16

Cycling: Tour of Hungary 2022 - Stage 5

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Tuesday, May 17

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 18

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 19

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12

7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Friday, May 20

Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 1

3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 13

9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Motorsport: W Series - Barcelona, Race 2

10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 21

Football: Women's Coppa Italia Final

Times TBC

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14

8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)



Sunday, May 22

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Tuesday, May 24

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 16

6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Wednesday, May 25

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 17

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Thursday, May 26

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 18

9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Friday, May 27

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 19

8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Saturday, May 28

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 20

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)



Sunday, May 29

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 21

9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS 

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)



Saturday, June 4

WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, June 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, June 11

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, June 18

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Friday, June 24

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Monday, June 27

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky

8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 2

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 7

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 16

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 20

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 23

WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Monday, August 1

WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty

4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 3

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
