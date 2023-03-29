How to watch NRS Tour of Brisbane LIVE on SBS

The Elite Men's and Women's road races will headline the final day of the massive Brisbane Festival of Cycling, with precious NRS Classic points on offer.





The Men are set to take on a 102 kilometre course around the city, with the Women riding a 81 kilometre route and both races setting off from Brisbane Showgrounds, bright and early on the morning of Sunday, April 2.





This will be the second NRS event of 2023 after February's Melbourne to Warrnambool, which saw two teams and riders emerge as the ones to beat in this year's season.





Tristan Saunders (Team BridgeLane) demolished the men's field to win solo by three minutes, tallying 250 points for first in the individual rankings as BridgeLane notched 327 points in the team rankings.



ARA Skip Capital did the same in the Women's race, with Sophie Edwards winning the final sprint to take the 250 points and put her team on top with 350.





These riders and teams will no doubt be looking to extend their leads on the Brisbane roads against rivals needing to make up serious ground to close the gap.





In addition to the live NRS road races, the Oceania Cycling Championships will also be running across the festival in Brisbane, with highlights available on the SBS Sport website from each day across the time trial and road race disciplines.





SBS Sport and SBS On Demand is the best place to watch the summer of Australian cycling, so don't miss a moment of this weekend's action from Brisbane.



Tour of Brisbane - NRS and Oceania Championships on SBS

Thursday, March 30





Oceania Time Trial Championships - Elite and U23 Men and Women, U19





Highlights available on the SBS Sport website





Friday, March 31





King Street Criterium - Elite Men & Women





Highlights available on the SBS Sport website





Saturday, April 1





Oceania Road Race Championships - Elite and U23 Men and Women, U19





Highlights available on the SBS Sport website





Sunday, April 2





National Road Series - Tour of Brisbane Elite Road Races, Men & Women





05:50am-10:30am AEDT



