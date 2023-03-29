Cycling

How to watch NRS Tour of Brisbane LIVE on SBS

The latest race in the National Road Series looms on the horizon this weekend, as some of Australia's most promising cyclists take on the Tour of Brisbane.

NRS Tour de Brisbane 2019

Riders take part in the National Road Series' Tour of Brisbane road race. Source: AusCycling / Bruce J Wilson

The Elite Men's and Women's road races will headline the final day of the massive Brisbane Festival of Cycling, with precious NRS Classic points on offer.

The Men are set to take on a 102 kilometre course around the city, with the Women riding a 81 kilometre route and both races setting off from Brisbane Showgrounds, bright and early on the morning of Sunday, April 2.

This will be the second NRS event of 2023 after February's Melbourne to Warrnambool, which saw two teams and riders emerge as the ones to beat in this year's season.

Tristan Saunders (Team BridgeLane) demolished the men's field to win solo by three minutes, tallying 250 points for first in the individual rankings as BridgeLane notched 327 points in the team rankings.
READ MORE

Saunders dominates the Melbourne to Warrnambool with solo win

Edwards triumphant in Women's Warrny bunch sprint

ARA Skip Capital did the same in the Women's race, with Sophie Edwards winning the final sprint to take the 250 points and put her team on top with 350.

These riders and teams will no doubt be looking to extend their leads on the Brisbane roads against rivals needing to make up serious ground to close the gap.

In addition to the live NRS road races, the Oceania Cycling Championships will also be running across the festival in Brisbane, with highlights available on the SBS Sport website from each day across the time trial and road race disciplines.

SBS Sport and SBS On Demand is the best place to watch the summer of Australian cycling, so don't miss a moment of this weekend's action from Brisbane.

Tour of Brisbane - NRS and Oceania Championships on SBS

Thursday, March 30

Oceania Time Trial Championships - Elite and U23 Men and Women, U19

Highlights available on the SBS Sport website

Friday, March 31

King Street Criterium - Elite Men & Women

Highlights available on the SBS Sport website

Saturday, April 1

Oceania Road Race Championships - Elite and U23 Men and Women, U19

Highlights available on the SBS Sport website

Sunday, April 2

National Road Series - Tour of Brisbane Elite Road Races, Men & Women

05:50am-10:30am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Published 29 March 2023
