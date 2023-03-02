Cycling

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Paris-Nice is back for 2023 and you can watch all eight stages live and free on your preferred choice of screen via SBS and SBS On Demand from March 6 to 12.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Daniel Felipe Martinez (INEOS Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sail past the autumn French landscape in a select breakaway during Stage 8 of the 2022 Paris-Nice. Credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

WATCH the Paris-Nice LIVE and FREE on SBS and via SBS On Demand from March 6 to 12.

As a race with a history dating back to 1933, Paris-Nice holds a special place in the road cycling calendar. The first of the big one-week races, the event is also known as the "Race to the Sun" as the peloton starts in wintry northern France before heading down towards the Mediterranean coast.

Wild weather can influence the racing, with crosswinds and freezing cold conditions at times affecting the winner of the race. However, it is the mountains that usually determine who stands atop the podium in Nice, with great climbers of the present generation and yesteryear adorning the honour roll.
The route for the 2023 Paris-Nice.
The most recent riders to win the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will meet each other for the first time since Vingegaard bested the two-time victor last year, with both in destructive form so far in 2023.

All stages will be airing live on SBS and SBS On Demand with Stage 1 starting in the early hours of Monday morning, March 6 (AEDT).

Keep an eye out on socials each night for a preview of what's coming up in the next stage as the SBS commentary team of Matt Keenan and Dave McKenzie take you inside the action from France.

You can also look forward to catching up on all the action from the race with replays and highlights available on the SBS Sport Website and SBS On Demand shortly after each and every stage.
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be two exciting riders to watch in the 2023 Paris-Nice. Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Monday, March 6

Paris-Nice Stage 1

01:10-03:10 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, March 7

Paris-Nice Stage 2

00:55-02:55 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, March 8

Paris-Nice Stage 3

00:55-02:55 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, March 9

Paris-Nice Stage 4

00:55-02:55 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, March 10

Paris-Nice Stage 5

00:55-02:55 AEDT


Live on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, March 11

Paris-Nice Stage 6

00:55-02:55 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Paris-Nice Stage 7

23:05-01:05 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 12

Paris-Nice Stage 8

23:05-01:05 AEDT

Live on SBS and SBS On Demand

