How to watch the 2022 Chinese Super League LIVE on SBS

SBS On Demand will bring you LIVE action from the 2022 Chinese Super League season - including up to two games each round for all 30 rounds LIVE, FREE and in HD - with commentary in both English and Mandarin.





The 2022 Chinese Super League comes to SBS On Demand this month as SBS provides fans extensive coverage of China’s top football league.





And for the first time, SBS is providing Australian audiences with multilingual coverage of a football league season - with live and full catch up replays available with Mandarin commentary.





Reigning champions Shandong Taishan will take on Zhejiang in the season opener - with the match to be shown LIVE via SBS on Demand from 9:30pm (AEST) this Friday, June 3.



Highlights and full catch up replays of matches broadcast in English will also be available via SBS on Demand, as well as a 30-minute highlights show in English - showcasing the best action from all games of every round.





The new-look SBS Sport website will accompany this live offering with all the latest highlights and news updates from the 2022 CSL season, as all 18 teams look to dethrone defending champions Shandong Taishan.





This season the CSL is expanding from 16 to 18 teams and will feature four new clubs following the dissolution of Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic FC and Qingdao FC.





Joining the competition from China League One will be Wuhan Three Trees, Meizhou Hakka, Zhejiang Professional, and Chengdu Rongcheng.





Existing CSL club Wuhan FC will also have a new identity this season after changing its name to Wuhan Yangtze River FC.





The competition will also have a new look, with a revised format for the 2022 season in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic in China.





Instead of traditional home-and-away fixtures, the season will be divided into four stages - with one stage of 10 rounds and three of eight rounds.





During the first stage, the 18 teams will be divided into three groups with each group playing all matches at centralised venues.





Australian Aaron Mooy is expected to line up for Shanghai Port this season but will miss the opening weeks of the season in an effort to help the Socceroos qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mooy will not be the only foreign star battling for Chinese Super League success.





Brazilian midfield maestro and former Chelsea star Oscar will line up alongside Mooy at Shanghai Port this season - his sixth campaign in China’s top flight.





Shandong Taishan boasts a squad led by former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, while ex-Tottenham star Mousa Dembele will play for Guangzhou City.





2022 Chinese Super League LIVE SBS schedule

Friday, June 3



CSL Football: Shandong Taishan v Zhejiang



Reigning champions Shandong open the season against Zhejiang.



2130 - 0030(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Saturday, June 4



CSL Football: Shanghai Port v Wuhan Yangtze



Can title favourites Shanghai claim a winning start to the season?



1700 - 2000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Wednesday, June 8



CSL Football: Shanghai Shenhua v Shanghai Port



Two of the CSL's fiercest rivals face off in the Shanghai Derby



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Thursday, June 9



CSL Football: Tianjin JMT v Shenzen



Early season points are on the line in this CSL clash



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Saturday, June 11



CSL Football: Hebei v Shanghai Port



Two of the CSL's powerhouse teams face off



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Sunday, June 12



CSL Football: Changchun Yatai v Dalian Pro



Can Dalian Pro make the most of their CSL return with a shock win?



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Wednesday, June 15



CSL Football: Shanghai Port v Guangzhou



Powerhouse CSL clubs collide in this thrilling matchup



1900 - 2200(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Friday, June 17



CSL Football: Meizhou Hakka v Beijing Guoan



Can the competition new boys stun an upset against the might of Beijing?



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Sunday, June 19



CSL Football: Guangzhou v Hebei



Superleague front runners face-off



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Monday, June 20



CSL Football: Shanghai Shenhua v Wuhan Yangtze



Three vital points are on the line in this tough CSL clash



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Saturday, June 25



CSL Football: Wuhan Yangtze v Shanghai Port



Can Wuhan claim a pair of wins against Shanghai clubs?



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Sunday, June 26



CSL Football: Rongchen v Shenzen



Newly promoted side Rongchen will be out to make their mark with a win



2100 - 0000(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Tuesday, June 28



CSL Football: Shandong Taishan v Henan SSLM



Can Henan SSLM snatch victory against the reigning league champions?



1900 - 2200(AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in both English and Mandarin commentary





Thursday, June 30



CSL Football: Beijing Guoan v Rongchen



Rongchen will be out for an upset against the might of Beijing



2100 - 0000(AEST)

