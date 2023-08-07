Cycling

How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway LIVE on SBS

The Arctic Race of Norway celebrates 10 years of racing and you can watch all the action live and free via SBS On Demand.

Arctic Race of Norway

The 2019 Arctic Race of Norway Credit: ASO

A decade of existence and a return to the roots for this 2023 edition of the Arctic Race of Norway. From 17 to 20 August, the riders will take on the roads of the Arctic Circle on their way to North Cape. The 18-team field will include 8 of the teams that took part in the Tour de France in July.

Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla will be one of the teams taking on the northernmost race in the world, which will return to its highest latitudes again in 2023, with the peloton back on the road to the North Cape after an edition spent below the Arctic Circle.

Three Norwegian teams, Coop-Repsol, Uno-X Pro Cycling, which will be making their debut on the roads of the Grande Boucle in a few weeks, and the Norwegian national team will be at the start in Kautokeino.

The teams of the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway:

UCI WorldTeams (6)

Astana Qazaqstan

Team Cofidis

Team Arkea – Samsic

Team DSM

Team Jayco Alula

Trek-Segafredo

 
UCI ProTeams (8)

Bingoal WB

Burgos-BH

Equipo Kern Pharma

Human Powered Health

Israel Premier Tech

Q36.5 Pro Cyling Team

Team Flanders – Baloise

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

 
Continental Teams (3)

Groupama - FDJ

Team Coop - Repsol

Trinity Racing

 
National team

Norwegian Team

How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway on SBS On Demand


Stage 1 - Thursday, August 17

11:25pm – 2:25am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 
Stage 2 - Friday, August 18

11:15pm – 2:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 
Stage 3 - Saturday, August 19

11:15pm – 2:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 
Stage 4 - Sunday, August 20

11:00pm – 2:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand
