How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway LIVE on SBS

Watch all the best , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
A decade of existence and a return to the roots for this 2023 edition of the Arctic Race of Norway. From 17 to 20 August, the riders will take on the roads of the Arctic Circle on their way to North Cape. The 18-team field will include 8 of the teams that took part in the Tour de France in July.
Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla will be one of the teams taking on the northernmost race in the world, which will return to its highest latitudes again in 2023, with the peloton back on the road to the North Cape after an edition spent below the Arctic Circle.
Three Norwegian teams, Coop-Repsol, Uno-X Pro Cycling, which will be making their debut on the roads of the Grande Boucle in a few weeks, and the Norwegian national team will be at the start in Kautokeino.
The teams of the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway:
UCI WorldTeams (6)
Astana Qazaqstan
Team Cofidis
Team Arkea – Samsic
Team DSM
Team Jayco Alula
Trek-Segafredo
UCI ProTeams (8)
Bingoal WB
Burgos-BH
Equipo Kern Pharma
Human Powered Health
Israel Premier Tech
Q36.5 Pro Cyling Team
Team Flanders – Baloise
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
Continental Teams (3)
Groupama - FDJ
Team Coop - Repsol
Trinity Racing
National team
Norwegian Team
How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway on SBS On Demand
Stage 1 - Thursday, August 17
11:25pm – 2:25am AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Stage 2 - Friday, August 18
11:15pm – 2:15am AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Stage 3 - Saturday, August 19
11:15pm – 2:15am AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Stage 4 - Sunday, August 20
11:00pm – 2:00am AEST
LIVE on SBS On Demand