How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway LIVE on SBS

A decade of existence and a return to the roots for this 2023 edition of the Arctic Race of Norway. From 17 to 20 August, the riders will take on the roads of the Arctic Circle on their way to North Cape. The 18-team field will include 8 of the teams that took part in the Tour de France in July.





Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla will be one of the teams taking on the northernmost race in the world, which will return to its highest latitudes again in 2023, with the peloton back on the road to the North Cape after an edition spent below the Arctic Circle.





Three Norwegian teams, Coop-Repsol, Uno-X Pro Cycling, which will be making their debut on the roads of the Grande Boucle in a few weeks, and the Norwegian national team will be at the start in Kautokeino.



The teams of the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway:

UCI WorldTeams (6)





Astana Qazaqstan





Team Cofidis





Team Arkea – Samsic





Team DSM





Team Jayco Alula





Trek-Segafredo









UCI ProTeams (8)





Bingoal WB





Burgos-BH





Equipo Kern Pharma





Human Powered Health





Israel Premier Tech





Q36.5 Pro Cyling Team





Team Flanders – Baloise





Uno-X Pro Cycling Team









Continental Teams (3)





Groupama - FDJ





Team Coop - Repsol





Trinity Racing









National team





Norwegian Team



How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway on SBS On Demand





Stage 1 - Thursday, August 17





11:25pm – 2:25am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Stage 2 - Friday, August 18





11:15pm – 2:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Stage 3 - Saturday, August 19





11:15pm – 2:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Stage 4 - Sunday, August 20





11:00pm – 2:00am AEST



