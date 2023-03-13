How to watch the 2023 Australian Track National Championships LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 AusCycling Track Nationals Championships live on or catch up with the replays.
The cream of the track cycling crop will be in action over five days in Brisbane on the boards of the Anna Meares Velodrome from Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19.
The green and gold bands will be awarded to the winner in each of the Elite, U19s and Para disciplines along with medals for the top three participants in each event.
Australian UCI Track Champions League winner Matthew Richardson will be in competition along with a host of top athletes from around Australia.
Coverage and race commentary of the evening sessions will be voiced by Scott McGrory and Kate Bates, with the day sessions available on the .
The 2023 Junior (J17/15) Track National Championships will take place from April 11-14, and the 2023 Masters Track National Championships from April 13-16, and will not be broadcast by SBS.
SBS Broadcast Schedule (note times are AEDT rather than local AEST)
Wednesday, March 13 – Night 1
1900-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Medal events: Para Time Trials
Elite Men Individual Pursuit
Elite Women Individual Pursuit
Thursday, March 14 – Night 2
1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Medal events: JM19 Individual Pursuit
JW19 Individual Pursuit
Para Individual Pursuits
JM19 Sprint
JW19 Sprint
Elite Men Sprint
Elite Women Sprint
Friday, March 15 – Night 3
1900-2215 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Medal Events: Para Tandem Sprint
JW19 Time Trial
Elite Women Time Trial
JM19 Time Trial
Elite Men Time Trial
JW19 Team Pursuit
JM19 Team Pursuit
Saturday, March 16 – Night 4
1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Medal Events: Elite Women Team Pursuit
JM19 Team Sprint
Elite Women Team Sprint
Elite Men Team Pursuit
JW19 Keirin
Elite Men Keirin
Elite Women Points Race
Elite Men Points Race
Sunday, March 17 – Day 5
1100-1800 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Medal Events: JW19 Team Sprint
Elite Men Team Sprint
JW19 Points Race
JM19 Keirin
Elite Women Keirin
JM19 Points Race
Elite Women Scratch Race
Elite Men Scratch Race
Watch all the best , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.