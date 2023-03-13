How to watch the 2023 Australian Track National Championships LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 AusCycling Track Nationals Championships live on SBS On Demand or catch up with the replays.





The cream of the track cycling crop will be in action over five days in Brisbane on the boards of the Anna Meares Velodrome from Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19.





The green and gold bands will be awarded to the winner in each of the Elite, U19s and Para disciplines along with medals for the top three participants in each event.





Australian UCI Track Champions League winner Matthew Richardson will be in competition along with a host of top athletes from around Australia.



Coverage and race commentary of the evening sessions will be voiced by Scott McGrory and Kate Bates, with the day sessions available on the AusCycling YouTube channel .





The 2023 Junior (J17/15) Track National Championships will take place from April 11-14, and the 2023 Masters Track National Championships from April 13-16, and will not be broadcast by SBS.





SBS Broadcast Schedule (note times are AEDT rather than local AEST)

Wednesday, March 13 – Night 1





1900-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Medal events: Para Time Trials





Elite Men Individual Pursuit





Elite Women Individual Pursuit









Thursday, March 14 – Night 2





1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Medal events: JM19 Individual Pursuit





JW19 Individual Pursuit





Para Individual Pursuits





JM19 Sprint





JW19 Sprint





Elite Men Sprint





Elite Women Sprint







Friday, March 15 – Night 3





1900-2215 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Medal Events: Para Tandem Sprint





JW19 Time Trial





Elite Women Time Trial





JM19 Time Trial





Elite Men Time Trial





JW19 Team Pursuit





JM19 Team Pursuit









Saturday, March 16 – Night 4





1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Medal Events: Elite Women Team Pursuit





JM19 Team Sprint





Elite Women Team Sprint





Elite Men Team Pursuit





JW19 Keirin





Elite Men Keirin





Elite Women Points Race





Elite Men Points Race









Sunday, March 17 – Day 5





1100-1800 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Medal Events: JW19 Team Sprint





Elite Men Team Sprint





JW19 Points Race





JM19 Keirin





Elite Women Keirin





JM19 Points Race





Elite Women Scratch Race





Elite Men Scratch Race



