How to watch the 2023 Australian Track National Championships LIVE on SBS

Australia’s top track cyclists take to the velodrome to contest the AusCycling Track National Championships at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane from March 15-19.

Women's Keirin riders in competition at the 2022 AusCycling Track Nationals Championships (John Veage/AusCycling)

Watch all the action from the 2023 AusCycling Track Nationals Championships live on
SBS On Demand
or catch up with the replays.

The cream of the track cycling crop will be in action over five days in Brisbane on the boards of the Anna Meares Velodrome from Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19.

The green and gold bands will be awarded to the winner in each of the Elite, U19s and Para disciplines along with medals for the top three participants in each event.

Australian UCI Track Champions League winner Matthew Richardson will be in competition along with a host of top athletes from around Australia.
Coverage and race commentary of the evening sessions will be voiced by Scott McGrory and Kate Bates, with the day sessions available on the
AusCycling YouTube channel
.

The 2023 Junior (J17/15) Track National Championships will take place from April 11-14, and the 2023 Masters Track National Championships from April 13-16, and will not be broadcast by SBS.

SBS Broadcast Schedule (note times are AEDT rather than local AEST)

Wednesday, March 13 – Night 1


1900-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Medal events: Para Time Trials

Elite Men Individual Pursuit

Elite Women Individual Pursuit

 

Thursday, March 14 – Night 2


1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Medal events: JM19 Individual Pursuit

JW19 Individual Pursuit

Para Individual Pursuits

JM19 Sprint

JW19 Sprint

Elite Men Sprint

Elite Women Sprint


Friday, March 15 – Night 3


1900-2215 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Medal Events: Para Tandem Sprint

JW19 Time Trial

Elite Women Time Trial

JM19 Time Trial

Elite Men Time Trial

JW19 Team Pursuit

JM19 Team Pursuit

 

Saturday, March 16 – Night 4


1800-2130 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Medal Events: Elite Women Team Pursuit

JM19 Team Sprint

Elite Women Team Sprint

Elite Men Team Pursuit

JW19 Keirin

Elite Men Keirin

Elite Women Points Race

Elite Men Points Race

 

Sunday, March 17 – Day 5


1100-1800 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Medal Events: JW19 Team Sprint

Elite Men Team Sprint

JW19 Points Race

JM19 Keirin

Elite Women Keirin

JM19 Points Race

Elite Women Scratch Race

Elite Men Scratch Race

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
