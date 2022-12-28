Cycling

How to watch the 2023 Bay Crits on SBS

The 2023 Citroen Bay Crits bring fast-paced criterium racing to SBS Facebook and Youtube pages as the traditional curtain-raiser to the Australian summer of cycling.

Blake Quick celebrates his win during the Mens Elite Lexus of Blackburn 2022 Bay Crits on January 9, 2022, at Eastern Garden, Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis)

Blake Quick celebrates his win during the Mens Elite Lexus of Blackburn 2022 Bay Crits on January 9, 2022, at Eastern Garden, Geelong, Australia. Credit: Con Chronis/Bay Crits

The Bay Crits are back for another season, as the 'fastest criteriums in the world' get underway from Geelong from January 1-3 AEDT.

2014 Bay Crits winner and former Australian Criterium Champion, Brenton Jones, will be bowing out of the sport at the elite level, hoping to end nearly two decades of racing in Australia and Europe with a fairytale finish.

Australia WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla will bring some star power to the streets of Geelong, boasting both of last year's winners in Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Blake Quick, who went on to win the Elite Women's Criterium and the Under 23 men's road races, respectively.

How to watch the Bay Criterium Classic on SBS Sport Facebook and Youtube pages

January 1-3 on SBS Sport Facebook and SBS Sport Youtube pages

Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits
Ruby Roseman-Gannon celebrates her stage win during the Womens Elite Lexus of Blackburn 2022 Bay Crits on January 9, 2022, at Eastern Garden, Geelong, Australia Credit: Con Chronis/Bay Crits
Sunday, January 1


Bay Criterium Classic Day 1- Elite Women's and Men's Races - Eastern Gardens (Clockwise)


15.25 - 17.50 AEDT on
SBS Sport Facebook
and
SBS Sport Youtube
pages





Monday, January 2


Bay Criterium Classic Day 2- Elite Women's and Men's Races - Eastern Gardens (Anti -Clockwise)


15. 55 - 18.10 AEDT on
SBS Sport Facebook
and
SBS Sport Youtube
pages





Tuesday, January 3


Bay Criterium Classic Day 3- Elite Women's and Men's Races - Ritchie Boulevard


17.25 - 18.50 AEDT on
SBS Sport Facebook
and
SBS Sport Youtube
pages
2 min read
Published 29 December 2022 at 10:17am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:24am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

