In what has already been an exciting year for Australian football, fans will be treated to some ParaMatildas and Pararoos action on our shores and also on the screens of SBS.





Melbourne will play host to a piece of football history from November 4 - November 11, marking the first time the men’s and women’s Para Asian Cup will be held at the same time as Asia-Pacific’s best para footballers take the field at the Matildas' new home, La Trobe University.



The ParaMatildas will play a historic first-ever home international against Japan, before the Pararoos commence their first home tournament match since the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games against Thailand on Saturday, November 4. Both matches and their remaining group games will be shown live via SBS On Demand.





The women's final will take place on Friday, November 10, with the men's showpiece and closing ceremony set to close out the eight-day football bonanza on Saturday, November 11 - all events will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.



How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia Oceania Championships LIVE on SBS

Saturday, November 4





3:00 pm -4:15 pm (AEDT) - Australia Women v Japan Women





5:15 pm – 6:45 pm (AEDT) - Australia Men v Thailand Men





7:45 pm – 9:15 pm (AEDT) - Iran Men v Japan Men





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Sunday, November 5





1:00 pm – 2:30 pm (AEDT) - Thailand Men v India Men





3:30 pm – 5:00 pm (AEDT) - Australia Men v Iran Men





6:00 pm – 7:15 pm (AEDT) - Nepal Women v Australia Women





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Monday, November 6





12:00 pm – 1:30 pm (AEDT) - India Men v Japan Men





2:30 pm – 4:00 pm (AEDT) - Thailand Men v Iran Men





5:00 pm – 6:15 pm (AEDT) - Japan Women v Nepal Women





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Tuesday, November 7





9:00am – 10:30am (AEDT) – India Men v Iran Men





11:30am – 1:00pm (AEDT) – Australia Men v Japan Men





2:00pm – 3:00 pm (AEDT) - Australia Women v Japan Women





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Wednesday, November 8





2:00 pm – 3:30 pm (AEDT) – Japan Men v Thailand Men





4:30pm – 5:45 pm (AEDT) - Australia Women v Nepal Women





6:45 pm - 8:15 pm (AEDT) – India Men v Australia Men





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Thursday, November 9





10:00 am – 11:00 am (AEDT) - Japan Women v Nepal Women





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Friday, November 10





1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (AEDT) – Men’s Semi Final 1





4:00 PM – 6:00 PM (AEDT) – Men’s Semi Final 2





7:00 PM – 8:15pm (AEDT) - Women’s Final





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Saturday, November 11





4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (AEDT) - Men’s 3rd place playoff





7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (AEDT) - Men’s Final & Medal Ceremony