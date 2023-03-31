How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

It's the biggest race of the cycling season and the only place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS from July 1-31 with replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming via the SBS On Demand Tour de France hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app.





The Tour de France is the ultimate challenge for the best male cyclists in the world, and comes with the biggest spectacle seen in the world of cycling as the attention of hundreds of millions from around the world turns to the start of the men's race in Spain on July 1.





It will be a month filled with amazing scenery, heroic efforts and dramatic racing as the best cyclists in the world tackle the harsh terrain served up to them by Tour de France organisers.



SBS will be taking the broadcast coverage to new heights in 2023, with the full Tour de France stages on the live stream via SBS On Demand every day.





We’ll be providing insights from inside the race, analysis from roadside and in the commentary box, along with exclusive access to Australian riders that you won’t find anywhere else.





Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley will be making his Tour de France debut, attempting to step up from winning the second-biggest event in cycling to the most prestigious event.



Leading the SBS commentary team will be Matt Keenan , Bridie O’Donnell and Simon Gerrans , accompanying viewers on a journey around France.





As the Tour de France finishes in Paris, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift starts in central France. The eight-stage Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be run from July 23 to 30.





This time, the riders will meet in Clermont-Ferrand to start the exploration of the Massif Central range.





Then a legendary climb in Tour de France history, the Col du Tourmalet, will see its first entry into the women’s event, the monster of the Pyrenees the second last stage before the race concludes with an individual time trial in Pau.



DISCOVER MORE 2023 Tour de France Femmes Route Presentation

All 21 stages of the Tour de France and eight stages of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be live on SBS, SBS On Demand and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app, with daily highlights and much more to watch out for via the Tour de France hub on the SBS Sport website.





With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via SBS On Demand throughout the four weeks of men's and women's racing, SBS is the place to be for all things Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.



Stage Replays

A full-stage replay will be available online via SBS On Demand shortly after each stage.



Daily Extended Highlights

You can also catch up with extended highlights from the previous night's action via our Daily Update on SBS in the morning and our Evening Highlights - Bonjour Le Tour show. Both shows are available via SBS On Demand each morning, as well as our new 25-minute stage recap .



Latest Action/Highlights/Extras/Opinion

The SBS Sport Tour de France website hub keeps you up to date with all the latest action from the previous day's stage.





It also brings you opinion and previews what's ahead and features the experts of the SBS Sport commentary team, plus plenty of video extras including our daily short-form recap and winning moment from every stage.



Plat du Tour

While riders tackle the mountainous French countryside, esteemed French chef Guillaume Brahimi will take viewers on a culinary journey when SBS’s food accompaniment Plat du Tour returns for its third year.



Airing during SBS’s coverage of the Tour de France, the series will feature 21 recipes that originate from different regions of France and correlate to the different tour stages.



2023 Tour de France Men's LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 1-23

Stage 1 - Saturday, July 1





8:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 2 - Sunday, July 2





8:05pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 3 - Monday, July 3





8:50pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



Stage 4 - Tuesday, July 4





8:55pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 5 - Wednesday, July 5





8:55pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 6 - Thursday, July 6





9:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 7 - Friday, July 7





9:10pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



Stage 8 - Saturday, July 8





8:20pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 9 - Sunday, July 9





8:30pm - 2:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 2:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Rest Day - Monday, July 10







Stage 10 - Tuesday, July 11





8:55pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 11 - Wednesday, July 12





8:55pm - 1:55am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:55am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 12 - Thursday, July 13





8:55pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



Stage 13 - Friday, July 14





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 14 - Saturday, July 15





8:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 15 - Sunday, July 16





8:30pm - 2:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





8:30pm - 2:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Rest Day - Monday, July 17







Stage 16 - Tuesday, July 18





8:50pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:05am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



Stage 17 - Wednesday, July 19





8:05pm - 1:55am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:55am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 18 - Thursday, July 20





8:55pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 2:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 19 - Friday, July 21





9:05pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 20 - Saturday, July 22





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





9:30pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



Stage 21 - Monday, July 24





12:00am - 4:15am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app





12:00am - 4:15am (AEST) LIVE on SBS



2023 Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - July 23-30

Stage 1 - Sunday, July 23





9:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app







Stage 2 - Monday, July 24





11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app



Stage 3 - Tuesday, July 25





11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app







Stage 4 - Wednesday, July 26





11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app







Stage 5 - Thursday, July 27





11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app







Stage 6 - Friday, July 28





11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app



Stage 7 - Sunday, July 30





1:05am - 3:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS Skoda Tour Tracker app







Stage 8 - Sunday, July 30



