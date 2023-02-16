Cycling

How to watch the AusCycling Downhill Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

The AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships continue this weekend with the downhill racing, which will be live and free to watch via SBS On Demand this Saturday, February 18.

There's plenty of action to look forward to in the 2023 AusCycling Downhill Mountain Bike National Championships!

WATCH the AusCycling Downhill Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand on February 18.

Following on from last week's hard-fought cross-country mountain bike titles, the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships continue this Saturday in Thredbo, and will be streaming LIVE on SBS On Demand.

The racing closes out a week of festivities and events at the gravity-oriented Cannonball festival including the pump track and trails championships.

The action will be fast and furious as Australia's best downhillers, and a handful of their international competitors, take on Australia's longest downhill race track - a track that will force riders to manage their effort and their bikes early on so they can finish the challenging course as strongly as they start it.

How to watch the AusCycling Downhill Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

Saturday, February 18

Downhill - Elite Women and Men
1.00pm - 4.45pm AEDT LIVE via SBS On Demand

WATCH the last weekend's XC MTB championships via SBS On Demand

Full replay: AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships - Elite Women's XCO

Full replay: AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships - Elite Men's XCO

Published 16 February 2023 at 3:53pm, updated 18 minutes ago at 3:59pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

