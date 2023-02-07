Cycling

Aussie Focus

How to watch the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

The AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships Elite Men's and Women's Olympic distance cross-country and downhill races are live and free via SBS On Demand on Sunday February 12 (XCO) and Saturday Feburary 18 (DH).

sam-fox-mountain-bike-national-series.jpeg

Sam Fox won the Elite Men's Olympic distance cross-country races at Rounds 1 and 2 of the AusCycling National XCO Series and will be one to watch out for this weekend.

WATCH the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand on February 12 and 18.

When the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships take place in Thredbo over the next two weeks for the first time since 1996, SBS is the place to watch all the action from the top-tier events in the cross-country and downhill competitions.

Starting on Thursday and running for 10 days, the broader event schedule starts with four days of cross-country racing including para-cycling, adaptive cycling, a team relay, e-bike, short-course and Olympic distance cross-country events.

After a week of festivities and events for the gravity-oriented Cannonball festival including the pump track and trails championships, the 2023 national downhill championships will be run and won on Saturday, February 18.

Tune in to SBS On Demand for livestream coverage of the Elite Men's and Women's downhill and Olympic distance cross-country races. The U19 and U23 cross-country races are held at the same time as the elite men's and women's events, so keep your eyes out for those riders on course as well.

How to watch the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

Sunday, February 12

Olympic distance cross-country - Elite Women
12.20pm - 2.15pm AEDT LIVE via SBS On Demand

Olympic distance cross-country - Elite Men
2.50pm - 4.40pm AEDT LIVE via SBS On Demand

Saturday, February 18

Downhill - Elite Women and Men
1.00pm - 4.45pm AEDT LIVE via SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 7 February 2023 at 6:25pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

