Cycling

How to watch the Australian Road National Championships on SBS

The Federation University Australian Road Cycling National Championships are on SBS, from January 6-10.

Cameron Meyer, nationals road race 2021

Cameron Meyer wins the elite men's nationals road race for 2021 ahead of Kell O'Brien Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis

SBS is the place to watch all the action from the upcoming 2023 Australia Road National Championships, with the Under 23 and Elite Road Races live on SBS or livestreamed on SBS On Demand, with the Elite Men's and Women's Criteriums also streamed live.

There will be a daily live show on SBS Sport's
Facebook
and
Youtube
pages hosted by Matt Keenan featuring Dave McKenzie as they talk about the key events throughout the day of competition with some of the key competitors from the events.

How to watch the Australian Road National Championships on SBS

Womens Elite RR
Nicole Frain wins the Road National Championships Womens Elite & U23 Road Race on January 16, 2022, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis
Friday, January 6 - National Criterium Championships

Elite/U23 Women's (16.50 AEDT start) and Elite Men's (18.25 AEDT start)

16.50 - 19.40 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Other criterium events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.



Saturday, January 7 - Road Races

U23 Men's Road Race

14.30 - 17.00 AEDT on SBS On Demand

Other road race events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.



Sunday, January 8 - Elite Road Races

Elite Women's Road Race

10.30 - 12.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand


National Championships Studio Show

12.30 - 13.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand
Mens Elite RR, Lucas Plapp
Lucas Plapp of INEOS Grenadiers wins the Australian Road Cycling Nationals Road Race with a stunning solo attack. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis
Elite Men's Road Race

13.30 - 18.00 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, January 9 - Time Trials

U19 Women's, Men's and Club Team Time Trials

Time trial events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.
Luke Durbridge AusCycling2021 Federation University Road National Championships Elite Men Time Trial (Photo by Con Chronis/AusCycling)
Luke Durbridge in action in the National Championships Elite Men Time Trial Credit: Con Chronis/AusCycling
Tuesday, January 9 - Time Trials

Para-cycling, Masters, U23, Elites Women's and Men's Time Trials

Time trial events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 27 December 2022 at 1:13pm, updated 27 December 2022 at 1:24pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Dakar Rally

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Cycling

Socceroos record 10-year high in FIFA rankings as Brazil stay top

FIFA World Cup 2022™

L'Equipe names 'world class' Arnold best World Cup coach

FIFA World Cup 2022™

A non-traditional 2024 Tour de France embraces classics-style Italian depart

Cycling

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

Dakar Rally

Top five matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022™