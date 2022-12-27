SBS is the place to watch all the action from the upcoming 2023 Australia Road National Championships, with the Under 23 and Elite Road Races live on SBS or livestreamed on SBS On Demand, with the Elite Men's and Women's Criteriums also streamed live.





There will be a daily live show on SBS Sport's Facebook and Youtube pages hosted by Matt Keenan featuring Dave McKenzie as they talk about the key events throughout the day of competition with some of the key competitors from the events.



How to watch the Australian Road National Championships on SBS

Nicole Frain wins the Road National Championships Womens Elite & U23 Road Race on January 16, 2022, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis Friday, January 6 - National Criterium Championships





Elite/U23 Women's (16.50 AEDT start) and Elite Men's (18.25 AEDT start)





16.50 - 19.40 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Other criterium events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.









Saturday, January 7 - Road Races





U23 Men's Road Race





14.30 - 17.00 AEDT on SBS On Demand





Other road race events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.









Sunday, January 8 - Elite Road Races





Elite Women's Road Race





10.30 - 12.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand







National Championships Studio Show





12.30 - 13.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand



Lucas Plapp of INEOS Grenadiers wins the Australian Road Cycling Nationals Road Race with a stunning solo attack. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis Elite Men's Road Race





13.30 - 18.00 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, January 9 - Time Trials





U19 Women's, Men's and Club Team Time Trials





Time trial events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.



Luke Durbridge in action in the National Championships Elite Men Time Trial Credit: Con Chronis/AusCycling Tuesday, January 9 - Time Trials





Para-cycling, Masters, U23, Elites Women's and Men's Time Trials



