SBS is the place to watch all the action from the upcoming 2023 Australia Road National Championships, with the Under 23 and Elite Road Races live on SBS or livestreamed on SBS On Demand, with the Elite Men's and Women's Criteriums also streamed live.
There will be a daily live show on SBS Sport's and pages hosted by Matt Keenan featuring Dave McKenzie as they talk about the key events throughout the day of competition with some of the key competitors from the events.
How to watch the Australian Road National Championships on SBS
Friday, January 6 - National Criterium Championships
Nicole Frain wins the Road National Championships Womens Elite & U23 Road Race on January 16, 2022, at Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis
Elite/U23 Women's (16.50 AEDT start) and Elite Men's (18.25 AEDT start)
16.50 - 19.40 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Other criterium events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.
Saturday, January 7 - Road Races
U23 Men's Road Race
14.30 - 17.00 AEDT on SBS On Demand
Other road race events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.
Sunday, January 8 - Elite Road Races
Elite Women's Road Race
10.30 - 12.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand
National Championships Studio Show
12.30 - 13.30 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand
Elite Men's Road Race
Lucas Plapp of INEOS Grenadiers wins the Australian Road Cycling Nationals Road Race with a stunning solo attack. (Photo by Con Chronis) Credit: AusCycling/Con Chronis
13.30 - 18.00 AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, January 9 - Time Trials
U19 Women's, Men's and Club Team Time Trials
Time trial events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.
Tuesday, January 9 - Time Trials
Luke Durbridge in action in the National Championships Elite Men Time Trial Credit: Con Chronis/AusCycling
Para-cycling, Masters, U23, Elites Women's and Men's Time Trials
Time trial events to appear as highlights on the SBS Sport website.