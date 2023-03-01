How to watch the ProMX Championship on SBS

SBS and SBS on Demand will air every round of the championship as it traverses across Australia, starting with the much anticipated first round of the series in Wonthaggi, Victoria, on Sunday, March 5.





Former Australian Motocross champions Lee Hogan and Danny Ham will once again lead the broadcast commentary team, as they bring to you every exciting moment, while Kate Peck will continue her role as pit reporter and host, complimenting her similar role with Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).





The SBS Sport website will deliver highlights to complement the online offering via On Demand. Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle was delighted to further the partnership.





“ProMX will offer its most comprehensive package to date in 2023, with the sport’s largest reach and most extensive on-air hours in Australia’s history," Doyle said.





"We take pride in the longstanding partnership between MA & SBS Sport, which has enabled us to showcase our incredible sport to a broad television audience both in Australia and worldwide.





"Prepare yourself to witness Australia’s best riders compete in the ProMX Championship in 2023!”





Each of the eight rounds will air LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand. If you miss the coverage as it happens, replays from each event will be available on SBS On Demand afterwards.



How to watch the ProMX Championship LIVE on SBS

Sunday, March 5





Round 1 - Wonthaggi, VIC



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, March 19





Round 2 - Appin, NSW



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, April 16





Round 3 - Wodonga, VIC



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, May 7





Round 4 - Maitland, NSW



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, May 28





Round 5 - Gillman, SA



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, June 25





Round 6 - Toowoomba, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 13





Round 7 - QLD Moto Park, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 20





Round 8 - Coolum, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT

