How to watch the Saudi Tour LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand

The five day event, a 2.1 stage race on the UCI Calendar, covers more than 800km of the AlUla region in Saudi Arabia’s north west.





Early season races in the middle east have built a reputation as a sprinters paradise and Aussie sprint king Caleb Ewan can attest having taken the opening stage of the 2022 race.





While the fast men will have plenty to look forward too, there is still action for the climbers with Stage four’s finish at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid presenting a tough 2.8km ascent at a gradient of 12% before a final pinch climb at 22% gradient.



This year’s Saudi Tour route takes in some incredible scenery around the UNESCO World Heritage region of AlUlA.





The 2023 Saudi Tour will get underway on Monday, January 30 with a 180.5km stage from AlUla International Airport to Khaybar, followed by a 184 stage from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks on Stage 2.





Stage 3 is a day for the punchuers with a 159.2km route from Al Manshiyah Train Station to Abu Rakah, while the climbers have their chance to shine on the 163.4km stage from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid.



The Saudi Tour wraps up on February 3 with a final chance for the sprinters during the 142.9km journey from AlUla Old Town to Maraya.





A total of 16 teams will contest this year’s Saudi Tour comprised of seven World Tour outfits, six ProTour teams and three invitational teams.





Australia will have a strong representation with Aussie based WorldTour team Jayco AlUla to take on the event along side WorldTour rivals, Bahrain Victorious, Cofidis, Movistar Team, Team DSM, UAE Team Emirates and Astana Qazaqstan Team.





How to watch the Saudi Tour LIVE on SBS On Demand

Monday, January 30



Stage 1 – AlUla International Airport to Khaybar



10.30pm (AEDT) – 12.30am (AEDT)



LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand





Tuesday, January 31



Stage 2 – Winter Park – Shalal Sijlyat Rocks



10.30pm (AEDT) – 12.30am (AEDT)



LIVE Streaming on SBS On Demand





Wednesday, February 1



Stage 3 – Al Manshiyah Train Station to Abu Rakah



10.30pm (AEDT) – 12.30am (AEDT)



LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand





Thursday, February 3



Stage 4 – Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid



10.30pm (AEDT) – 12.30am (AEDT)



LIVE Streaming on SBS On Demand





Friday, February 4



Stage 5 – AlUla Old Town to Maraya



11pm (AEDT) – 1am (AEDT)

