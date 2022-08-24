How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS

The best of the best mountain bike riders are set to go head to head in the French Alps this weekend for the honour of being crowned the world’s best as Les Gets hosts the 2022 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships.





It's the first time in 18 years the event will take place at the ski resort of Les Gets in the Haute-Savoie region of Eastern France, while Les Gets has also held successful World Cup events in 2019 and 2022.





Olympic Cross-Country and Downhill will be the blue ribbon events and are set to feature some of the biggest names in the sport.



Tom Pidcock of Great Britain and Loana Lecomte of France will be out to claim the champions rainbow jersey in the Cross Country but will face tough competition from Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff of Switzerland, as well as French hopes Jordan Sarrou and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.





One rider not to miss is superstar Australian rider and Elite Women’s Cross-Country Olympic world number one Rebecca McConnell.





McConnell has been in peak form this season, claiming three wins in Cross Country Olympic and will be one of the favourites in a stacked elite women’s field.





In the Downhill, local French riders will be the favourites in front of their home fans with Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni the ones to watch in the Elite Men’s race.



Myriam Nicole is the best French hope in the Elite Women’s race, while Austrian Vali Holl and German Nina Hoffman stand as the ladies most likely to challenge her for the title.





Australia’s best chance in the downhill will be three-time world championship medallist Troy Brosnan who finished third last year in Val di Sole following on from a second place at the 2019 World Championships and a third in 2014.





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Elite Downhill races from 9.10 pm (AEST) on Saturday, August 27.





The Broadcast will continue on Sunday, August 28 from 4.55 pm (AEST) with SBS On Demand showing LIVE coverage of the U23 Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Olympic race, as well as the Elite Women and Elite Men’s Cross Country Olympic events.





Full replays of each event will also be available the following day on SBS On Demand.





It's a massive weekend of Mountain Bike racing on SBS and you won’t want to miss a moment.



How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships LIVE on SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 27





Women’s Elite Downhill





21:10 – 22:30 (AEST)





LIVE Streaming on SBS On Demand







Men’s Elite Downhill





23:10 – 01:45 (AEST)





LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand









Sunday, August 28





Women U23 Cross--Country Olympic





16:55 – 18:20 (AEST)





LIVE Streaming on SBS On Demand









Men U23 Cross-Country Olympic





18:40 – 20:05 (AEST)





LIVE Streaming on SBS On Demand









Women’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic





20:50 – 22:35 (AEST)





LIVE Streaming on SBS on Demand









Men’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic





23:05 – 00:50 (AEST)



