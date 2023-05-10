How to watch World Table Tennis Championships LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the finals of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from May 26-28.





The best doubles and singles players will descend on Durban in South Africa for the chance to be crowned world champion and receive two thousand world ranking points.





With talent from all across the globe, Africa's stars will be in the spotlight as the event returns to the continent for the first time in 84 years.





Two-time African champion and 2016 Olympic quarter-finalist, Nigerian Quadri Aruna, is one home-grown talent that could have a big impact.





Other notable names appearing at the event include a premier Chinese quartet of world number one and two men's singles players Fan Zhedong and Wang Chuqin, as well as women's world number one Sun Yingsha and world number two Wang Manyu.





The above names will also compete alongside each other in the men's and women's doubles, making for some fierce competition.





The greatest players will be everywhere across all disciplines throughout the event in Durban, so make sure you don't miss the chance to watch them in action at the pinnacle of their sport.



How to watch the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships LIVE on SBS

Friday, May 26





Quarter-Finals: Session 1





9pm-2am (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand





Events:



Mixed Doubles Final + Award Ceremony

Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 1

Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 1

Men’s Doubles Semi-Final 1

Men’s Doubles Semi-Final 2

Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 2 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 2

Quarter-Finals: Session 2 (Early Saturday morning)





2:30am-6:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Events:



Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 3

Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 3

Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 1

Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 2

Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 4

Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 4





Saturday, May 27





Semi-Finals: Session 1





9pm-12am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Events:



Women’s Singles Semi-Final 1

Women’s Singles Semi-Final 2

Men’s Doubles Final + Award Ceremony

Semi-Finals: Session 2 (Early Sunday morning)





1am-2:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Events:



Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1

Men’s Singles Semi-Final 2

Women’s Doubles Final + Award Ceremony





Sunday, May 28





Singles Finals





9pm-12:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Events:

