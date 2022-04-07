Huge playoff implications in NBA on SBS this weekend

With the recent introduction of the play-in tournament giving teams from the 7th-10th positions in their conferences everything to play for at the end of the regular season, every game matters for the 9th ranked Atlanta Hawks right now.

As it stands, the Hawks would go into a do-or-die matchup with the Charlotte Hornets for the chance to take on the winner between the 7th and 8th ranked teams for a spot in the first round of the playoffs. But if Atlanta can put their best foot forward in their final three games, they could give themselves a much more favourable position once the play-in comes around.

The bracket for the NBA's play-in tournament which will decide the 7th and 8th seeds in the first round of the playoffs. Source: NBA.com

The Hawks are 41-38 right now, the exact same as the team one spot above them - the Brooklyn Nets. This means their fates will likely be determined in the final game of the season, and winning up until then is absolutely crucial. If the Hawks could leapfrog the Nets and finish 8th, a loss in the first play-in match would at least give them another chance to qualify against the winner of 9th vs 10th.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, one of these crucial final games is against the Miami Heat, who are trying to consolidate the top spot in the Eastern Conference, so Trae Young will need to have a monster outing with some help from elsewhere if they want to get the W.

Heat W locks up #1 seed

After last season's playoff run never really got off the ground as they were swept 4-0 in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat have returned in the 2022 season with a vengeance and have the #1 spot in the Eastern Conference to show for it at 52-28 with two games left to play.

But the job's not quite done yet for Erik Spoelstra's team, as they still need to win one of these remaining two games to guarantee that spot, the best place to be heading into a first-round matchup with the #8 seed.

And they look in the best position to do that, currently riding a five-game winning streak which included a 106-98 victory over the second-ranked Boston Celtics, showing they're only picking up steam heading into the most important part of their campaign.

But the Heat will be looking for that one win against a Hawks outfit desperate for one of their own and will need to be wary of Atlanta playing as such.

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat

10:00am - 12:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Warriors looking strong ahead of playoffs, Curry return

The modern NBA dynasty of the Golden State Warriors is over, but the team haven't yet faded into obscurity and looks poised to make noise in the playoffs once again as they clinched a top-five spot in a crucial 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz last weekend.

In a game with huge playoff implications, sharpshooters Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson stepped up in the absence of Stephen Curry, pouring in 67 points between them to edge the Jazz in front of a raucous Warriors home crowd.

Their second win in nine games, the game was a breakthrough performance for Thompson and a sign that the Warriors will be a dark horse come playoff time when Curry returns. It's likely Thompson and Poole will continue to harness their playoff form against the Spurs this weekend.

Spurs play-in ensured, home-court advantage now the focus for Pels matchup

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, the San Antonio Spurs have consolidated a play-in position and will finish in either the 9th or 10th spot in the Western Conference. It looks almost certain a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans will await them in that game, where it's win or go home for either team with slim playoff aspirations.

Currently, one game behind the Pelicans, winning these last few regular-season games is vital for the Spurs as the 9th ranked team will host the penultimate game on their home court, an advantage that could be the difference between competing in the first round or watching it from the couch.

The Spurs will want to give themselves the absolute best chance to beat the Pelicans and keep the fire burning in San Antonio, but it's a tall task to do that against the Golden State Warriors this weekend. Gregg Popovich won't have to gameplan for Steph Curry at least.

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

10:30am - 1:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand