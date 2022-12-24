'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Watch all the action from the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships on SBS and SBS On Demand from January 6-10.





Porte retired at the end of the 2022 season to cap off a brilliant 13-year career which included two Paris-Nice and Tour Down Under titles as well as victories in the Criterium du Dauphine and Volta a Catalunya.





While he leaves behind an outstanding record in the shorter races, Porte wasn't able to replicate that success in Grand Tours, his best moment coming with a third-place finish in the 2020 Tour de France.



And the Tasmanian now says he believes the way he approached the sport may have limited him from achieving better results, due to the evolution of physical scrutiny on riders and the difference in mentality to those that reach the very top.





"There are aspects of cycling that I won't miss," Porte told French publication L'Equipe.





"Cycling is a simple thing; you get on your bike and you turn the pedals. Now, it's as if everything has become a mathematical equation.





"It was tiring to be on the bus and hear young riders talk about carbohydrate and protein levels.





"I've always been better when I've been a kilo above my supposed race weight, because I felt better.





"You can't deny the human element, the guy who's ready to fight. Take (Chris) Froome at his best, or (Tadej) Pogacar, these guys are just psychological beasts."





Porte knows the psychological advantage riders like Froome have all too well, supporting the Brit on Team Sky for two of his four Tour de France victories.





Porte's career progressed as he became the top rider on BMC Racing and Trek-Segafredo before returning to Team Sky, then INEOS Grenadiers to finish his career.



Favouring the humanity of the sport to the evolving scientific element that now sees teams place riders on intensely strict diets and training regimes wasn't something he could throw himself into for a better chance of success.





"I was never one of those who looked at their power meter too much. I'm against all that," the 37-year-old said.





"I admire someone like Thibaut Pinot because he's without doubt like myself. Both of us don't like critics, it gets on our nerves, but I never did cycling so that people would like me.





"I never liked social media or sponsorship obligations. That was the worst for me. I stayed friends with everyone at Sky/Ineos. There was still a human side to the team, but I was never the type to weigh my food.





"If I wanted a burger and a beer, I wasn't going to deprive myself."





When reflecting on what may have held him back from achieving the highest accolades, Porte cited a lack of self-belief and ultimate focus on races as hindrances on his progression.





"I didn't win a Grand Tour for one reason or another, maybe because I let things affect me too much, maybe I paid too much attention to what people thought of me.





"I never had the 'win-or-die' attitude. I like it when people respect you.





"I always had big doubts about my abilities, that's the way I am, I have quite low self-esteem, I never saw myself as one of the best, but when the die was cast, the race was on, and I didn't think too much, I was a pretty good competitor.



