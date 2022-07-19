‘I still wouldn’t change it’ – Schultz thankful for narrow stage defeat in Tour de France

Schultz came within centimetres of clinching a maiden stage victory during Stage 10, but the Aussie was denied by the width of a wheel in a photo finish with Danish rival Cort after a tense sprint in the final 500 metres of the race.



The Queensland-born rider stated that while he was disappointed with the eventual result, he believes that he did everything right upon getting himself in the position for a potential stage win.





"After finding out I had come second and it was second to Magnus, who had come back in that last 500 metres, I still wouldn't change it because I think ultimately, if I had pushed in that group of three or four that we were, I wouldn't have won," he said.





"I didn't jump too early in the sprint, I was waiting, waiting, waiting and went when I thought was the right time, and I was beaten by a better guy.



"Not just anyone - Magnus Cort. He has won multiple grand tour stages. In that type of finish, he is renowned as one of the best in the world - even from a bunch sprint, and I was pretty close to him.





"That gave me confidence and of course I was disappointed, because how often are you that close to a stage win in the Tour de France?





"It just would have been great to get started in my first one, but it is what it is and I didn't have any regrets - I was just really happy."



The narrow defeat came after BikeExchange-Jayco teammate Dylan Groenewegen had won the third stage of the Tour, as the victory coincided with the team's overall goal for the event.





"We were fully invested in going for stage victories - there was no ambition whatsoever on general classification," he said.





"When we talk abut stage wins, it (would be) as many as we can get and approach every day as a one day race was very much the message.



"To actually be apart of a stage win at the Tour de France was just surreal. Three days into my first Tour de France and we have already won a stage - it doesn't get much better.





"I think that was incredibly special but also really liberating for myself and the whole team - it's like a weight off your shoulders straight away."





Schultz also appeared optimistic in the face of defeat after having achieved his life goal of reaching the Tour de France. However, the 27-year-old is now chasing a coveted stage victory after being agonisingly close to achieving the feat last week.





"I don't think I ever would have been satisfied with my own personal career until I could be at the start line, first of all, of the Tour," he said.





"But now that I'm here, I want to experience that feeling and I want the goosebumps of riding onto the Champs (Élysées) and just soaking it up. It is the dream."

