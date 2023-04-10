Cycling

‘If it was my fault, my apologies' - Van der Poel reacts to Degenkolb crash

Paris-Roubaix winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck) has claimed he was unsure of what caused John Degenkolb (Team DSM) to crash on the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

120th Paris-Roubaix 2023 - Men's Elite

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 09: (L-R) John Degenkolb of Germany and Team DSM (thrown on the floor after being involved in a crash), Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands, Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo-Visma compete in the breakaway during the 120th Paris-Roubaix 2023, Men's Elite a 256.6km one day race from Compiègne to Roubaix on / #UCIWT / April 09, 2023 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images) Credit: Pool/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Degenkolb expressed his shock and disappointment after crashing out of the 2023 edition of the Paris-Roubaix, following a incident which saw the 34-year-old caught between Alpecin–Deceuninck duo Van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen less than 17 kilometres out from the finish line.
READ MORE

Van der Poel outlasts everyone for dramatic Paris-Roubaix victory

The pair, who went on to finish first and second in the race respectively, appeared to shift across to the same side of the road as the German veteran, who was left with nowhere to go before eventually crashing into some spectators nearby.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider finished 2:35 behind after being denied a chance to contest the final.

"I think it's not easy to describe how big the disappointment is," the 2015 winner of the cobbled classic said shortly after the race.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights: Paris-Roubaix 2023

"It's hard to remember - I know that I was on the right side and then suddenly – actually first Philipsen moved to the right and I was already on the right side and in the ditch there.

"And then also Mathieu squeezed himself through and pushed me basically into – yeah, there was no space anymore for me – into the spectators on the side of the road. I crashed. That's all I can say."
Degenkolb recused himself from further comment until first viewing the race footage, while he later attributed the crash to "a racing incident".

The German rider was consoled by race winner Van der Poel as he collapsed in tears at the finish line, before the Dutchman was also asked for comment on the incident shortly after the race.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Replay - Part 1 - Paris-Roubaix 2023

Replay - Part 2 - Paris-Roubaix 2023

“I haven’t seen the images yet so I have to see if it was my fault or not, if he hit a spectator or not," Van der Poel said at the post-race press conference.

"If it was my fault, my apologies. It was a race situation. I’m glad that I could avoid it.”
While the race proved to be one not without its controversy for the 28-year-old, amid both the crash and a puncture to rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) which led to his third-placed finish on the day, Van der Poel made it two monuments for his 2023 season from an impressive solo victory as he added to his Milan San Remo triumph from March.

Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 10 April 2023 12:27pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Most popular

118th Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Men's Eilte

Heinrich Haussler puts heart health first and retires from professional racing

Cycling

FotoJet (33).jpg

How to watch the 2023 Paris Roubaix, Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS

Cycling

CYCLING FRANCE 2023 PARIS ROUBAIX WOMEN

Favourites react to crash-filled chase from behind at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Cycling

3rd Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023

Jackson delivers 'monumental' win in action-packed Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Cycling

06:05

Winning moment: Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift 2023

Cycling

Live Stream - Paris-Roubaix 2023

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling

Mud-soaked riders compete in the 2021 Paris-Roubaix

Classics continue this weekend with Paris-Roubaix on SBS

SBS Sport