'I'll be forever grateful' – Dennis to retire at end of 2023 season

This coming season will be the 11th of Dennis’ career, one that has seen him race with Garmin, BMC, Bahrain, Ineos Grenadiers and his current team, Jumbo-Visma.





What first began in 2013, after developing himself as a road and track rider with the Australian Institute of Sport, has since amassed 32 victories, two world time trial titles, a Commonwealth Games trial title, and four Grand Tour stage wins.





Dennis’ impressive time trialling ability also saw him hold the World Hour Record from February to May of 2015 after setting a distance of 52.491 kilometres.





Subsequent victories at the Tour Down Under and USA Pro Challenge further strengthen the 32-year-old’s resume, though it remains to be seen whether he will add to his tally by the end of the year.





“Thank you Melissa Dennis for supporting me throughout my entire professional career, all while raising two of the best kids I could ever ask for,” Dennis wrote in an Instagram post.





“Cycling, you have given me a lot and I’ll be forever grateful. It is still a long season ahead however it will definitely be my last as a professional.”



The announcement on social media comes amid an eventful, if not, controversial last few years for the South Australian, where COVID-19 lockdown rules were broken in Spain and his 2019 Tour de France was abruptly abandoned.





Nevertheless, success still followed the rider, who collected stage wins at the Tour de Romandie, Volta a Catalunya and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.





Jumbo-Visma are yet to confirm whether Dennis will compete in the upcoming Tour de France but the UCI Road World Championships in August are shaping up to be his last outing at the WorldTour level.





“Obviously, the Tour would be great prep for the Worlds which is 10 days after, and the Worlds time trial is a race I really want to have another crack at,” Dennis told Rouleur last November.



