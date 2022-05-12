'I'm really disappointed' – Ewan falls short of Giro stage win

Ewan had been given the ideal position to launch his assault, though the Australian could not repay his Lotto Soudal teammates with a win.





As he pushed past Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), who hit his stride earlier than expected, the finish line looked in sight until Demare darted out in a desperate last 50 metres ultimately won by the Frenchman’s bike throw.





It’s a second stage win in as many days for the Groupama FDJ star, who withheld his celebrations until the verdict was delivered through his earpiece.





“It’s clear that it was very close on the photo finish, and I didn’t really know if I’d won, although I did feel I was coming back and might have done it,” Demare said after the race.





“This pays back the work of all the team, who did a formidable job for me.





“It’s not normally my style of sprint to come back from behind like that, but I felt I had the strength, and I found the space to move.”





For Ewan, however, it’s another tough outing in an opening week that’s seen the 27-year-old crash, fail to contest a sprint and succumb to a mechanical mishap.









“The team did what they had to do today and dropped me off perfectly,” Ewan said. “That way, I could start my sprint when I wanted to.





“It looked very good but in the end, I just got beaten by an inch on the line. Of course, I’m really disappointed to just miss out on the stage victory.





“But we need to take away from today that it could have gone our way as well. The shape and the team are there and of course I am keen on taking revenge.”



