Italia 1990: A World Cup for the ages

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland - Group F





When this match rolled around in the third round, Group F was the tightest group in World Cup history, with all four teams playing out draws and tallying one goal scored and one conceded to make for no separation in the standings.





With a strong England side taking on Egypt in the other match and three teams going through to the knockout stages instead of today’s two, the Republic of Ireland knew they had to at least get a draw, but that would be a tall task against one of the Netherlands’ greatest ever sides featuring Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard, and Ronald Koeman.





It didn’t start well for the Irish as the Dutch applied pressure right from kick-off which paid dividends when Gullit took possession just outside the box, played a one-two with teammate Vim Kieft and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Pat Bonner.





But the Irish managed to keep away more advances and bring the match square with twenty minutes left in the second half, a haphazard back pass from Dutch defender Berry van Aerle causing Hans van Breukelen to parry the ball into the path of Niall Quinn who fired home.





The draw meant both teams progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament.



Belgium v Spain - Group E





The two European heavyweights took each other on in a showdown for the top spot in Group E and a more favourable Round of 16 match-up. Belgium came in stronger on paper with wins over South Korea and Uruguay, whereas Spain could only manage a scoreless draw against the latter.





Spain got the job done though - goals from former Real Madrid midfielder Michel and defender Alberto Gorriz were enough to leapfrog their opponents into both first place and a Round of 16 match-up with Yugoslavia.



West Germany v Netherlands - Round of 16





After their 3rd place finish in Group F, the Dutch entered a huge knockout clash with a West German side boasting one of the greatest midfielders of all time in Lothar Matthaus and a formidable striker pairing of Jurgen Klinsmann and Rudi Voller.





Against a backdrop of the iconic San Siro and a crowd of almost 75 thousand fans, the first half was defined by a moment of madness from Frank Rijkaard who spat on Voller in an altercation, prompting a bizarre decision from referee Juan Carlos Luustau to show both players red cards.





West Germany proved the better team with a man down in the second half, strikes from Klinsmann and Andreas Brehme sending the eventual champions into the quarter-finals and the Netherlands back home to rue a missed opportunity.



Argentina v Brazil - Round of 16





The brilliance of the late Diego Maradona was on full display as Argentina sent Brazil packing from the tournament in the Round of 16 in an early chapter of the South American nations’ great rivalry.





It was the Selecao who were in control for the majority of the match, looking almost certain to score as they had multiple attempts on goal with three hitting the post as they allowed Argentina to gain momentum in the second half.





Enter Maradona, who took the ball at halfway and rounded two Brazil oncomers before taking the ball right and drawing the full attention of three defenders to slide a pass through to striker Claudio Caniggia, who was wide open in the middle.





Caniggia faked out the keeper to steer home the decisive goal and give Argentina a sweet victory and a quarter-final berth.



England v Cameroon - Quarter final





The Three Lions would have not expected their quarter-final against Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions, to become one of their most memorable in World Cup history, but this fixture ended up being one of the matches of the tournament at the Stadio San Paolo.





Cameroon had shocked everyone by topping Group B ahead of Argentina and Romania, but England looked in control as David Platt opened the scoring with a header 25 minutes until legendary Cameroonian Roger Milla was subbed in at half-time.





The oldest player to ever play at a World Cup, the then 38-year-old Milla turned the game on its head, first winning a penalty after being brought down by England star Paul Gascoigne before teeing up Eugene Ekeke to give the Indomitable Lions the lead.





England managed to recover though - legendary striker Gary Lineker winning and converting a penalty in the dying minutes of regulation to send the match to extra-time. Lineker then entered hero status by repeating the feat in extra time to give England a dramatic, desperate victory and a semi-final against West Germany.

