It’s back! SBS secures exclusive free-to-air rights to Giro d’Italia until 2025

Announced today, the deal means the Giro d’Italia will return to free-to-air television for the first time since 2016 and makes SBS the place to watch all three of cycling’s prestigious three-week-long Grand Tours; the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia.











Under the new agreement following a sub-licence agreement with Discovery, Inc, SBS has exclusive Australian free-to-air rights to deliver live, multi-platform coverage including television and digital until the end of 2025.





The comprehensive coverage will encompass every stage and include in-depth highlights.











Running from Saturday 8 May until Sunday 30 May, the 2021 Giro d’Italia starts in Turin and will see riders tackle 3479.9km of tough terrain before finishing in Milan.





Known for its steep and difficult climbs, through the Alps, Dolomites and Apennines, the race showcases Italian culture, passion and breath-taking scenery throughout the tough three-week competition.





Giro d’Italia stage winners Robbie McEwen and David McKenzie will join Matthew Keenan and Bridie O’Donnell hosting SBS’s coverage of the event providing expert commentary and insights on what is required to survive this gruelling race.











SBS Director of Sport, Ken Shipp said: “Being able to bring the Giro d’Italia back to free-to-air television is great news both for SBS and our audience.





"We have been working hard to establish SBS as the home of cycling in Australia and this was the final piece in the puzzle.





"We will continue to make major cycling events available to all Australians and offer extensive, world-class coverage of these events.”





From 2021 to 2030, SBS will broadcast over 300 hours of cycling across the network each year.





As well as the major Grand Tours, SBS has the exclusive Australian rights to additional men’s and women’s cycling events including the Paris Roubaix, Fleche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.



