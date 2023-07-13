Tour de France

Izagirre makes it two wins for Cofidis with bold mountains attack

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) claimed his team's second win of the race on stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais over 168.8 kilometres.

Ion Izaguirre takes the win on stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Ion Izaguirre takes the win on stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France.

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
 and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS
 and 
Android
.

After 15 years without a Tour de France stage win, Cofidis are making up for lost time, with Ion Izagirre escaping on the final climb of a medium mountains stage and holding firm ahead of a strong breakaway to secure the victory, their second of this year's Tour de France.

“It’s incredible. For the whole Tour so far I tried to break away and it didn’t work out but today yes," said Izagirre. "We were going well with Guillaume Martin all day. I attacked in the last climb from very far out and I could maintain the time difference to get the victory for myself.

"I was confident in my strength. I knew that if I earned enough lead, my adversaries wouldn’t have me in sight and it would play in my favour.

"I felt strong in the last kilometres. Many things went through my mind. It’s all very emotional."

Izagirre fought his way into the breakaway, which took a long time to form, with a lot of teams keen to make the move with a potential stage win in the offing. The move only escaped after 80 kilometres run of the stage at breakneck pace, with many riders dropped up the early climbs.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was the first to attack from the move, going solo with 53 kilometres left in the race, hoping to steal a march on the climbers. However, he was caught and dropped on the final climb of the Col de la Croix Rosier, and soon after Izagirre launched what would prove to be the winning move.

The Spanish rider quickly built a gap, and by the top of the climb it was over half a minute, he built it out on the descent and then the flat sections into the finish, to cement his victory, the second of his Tour de France career.

Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) led in the race behind to claim second, with Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) in third.

Thibaut Pinot gained the most in the general classification battle, jumping up from 15th to tenth and taking just over three minutes on his rivals after finishing in the splintered group behind Izagirre.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) retained the yellow jersey on a day where Jumbo-Visma were quite aggressive in trying to get a rider into the breakaway.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 14 July 2023 1:41am
Updated 43m ago 2:12am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Pogacar and Vingegaard 'fly' up Puy de Dome as Tour de France battle for yellow evolves

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

Mas, Carapaz abandon Tour de France after Stage 1 crash

Tour de France

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-hansgrohe

Hindley to realise 20-year Tour dream as 'Australian Cup' heats up

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

Fun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar rides alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates

Pogacar primed for title tilt as UAE Team Emirates announce Tour squad

Tour de France