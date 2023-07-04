Tour de France

Jakobsen 'OK' despite broken bike in crash-filled Stage 4 finale

Fabio Jakobsen is expected to recover in time for the Pyrenees despite being one of several riders caught up in a crash-marred finale to Stage 4.

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) pictured after a crash on Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) pictured after a crash on Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de France Source: Getty

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub
and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker,
available for download on 
iOS
and 
Android
.

Jakobsen’s bike was left broken in three pieces after going down in the final kilometre on the Circuit de Nogaro speedway, where Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny) sustained suspected collarbone fractures.

It marked the second successive stage in which Jakobsen could not properly contest the sprint, ultimately won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), though the Soudal Quick-Step rider was still able to finish the race albeit with abrasions on his right shoulder.
READ MORE

Philipsen pips Ewan in crash-marred Tour de France sprint

“Fabio has some wounds on his shoulder and back from the ‘nice’ asphalt,” team manager Patrick Lefevere said of the incident. “I suppose he won’t sleep very well tonight.

“There were a lot of crashes today on the circuit finish. The question is if it’s the fault of the circuit or of the riders.

“Some of the sprinters took some big risks. Unfortunately, sprinters always take risks and so it’s inevitable that there are crashes.”

With the crash coming at approximately 60 kilometres per hour, Lefevere was relieved the damage was not too severe and will not prevent the 26-year-old from continuing at the Tour.

That being said, he sought to understand exactly how the crash happened with his riders, having watched it back on replay with his staff and directeur sportif Tom Steels.
“Julian Alaphilippe wanted to bring him forward because the team was too far back,” Lefevere explained.

“But they couldn’t get out, which makes sense because no team wants to give way in a sprint.

“Fabio looked ahead to see if he could move up on his own and just then Mathieu van der Poel came with Jasper Philipsen on the right.

“He [van der Poel] touched his front wheel against Fabio’s rear wheel.”

“Fabio is OK but his bike is in three pieces, it was a hard crash,” Steels added.

“He lost a lot of skin but let’s hope he recovers and feels OK on the bike so he can suffer through the Pyrenees.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 5 July 2023 7:31am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Peloton Picks

Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Philipsen survives protest scare to claim sprint win

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE3

Philipsen forced to wait to be crowned Stage 3 winner after Jumbo-Visma protest

Tour de France

Untitled design (1).png

Aussie wrap: O'Connor loses time after crash, Hindley, Haig lead the way

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 3

Ewan says 'nice things to come' after strong showing

Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny's Caleb Ewan (L) and compatriot Jai Hindley of BORA-Hansgrohe

Aussie wrap: Ewan third in straightforward day for Hindley

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE4

Philipsen pips Ewan in crash-marred Tour de France sprint

Tour de France

(L to R) Tadej Pogacar and Adam Yates celebrate after Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France.

UAE Team Emirates draw first blood in Tour de France battle

Tour de France

Tour de France Hommes and Femmes

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France