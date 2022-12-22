Cycling

Aussie Focus

Jayco-AlUla the new name for Australian WorldTour squad

Australian WorldTour team GreenEDGE Cycling will be named ‘Team Jayco AlUla’ as the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) steps up from official partner to second naming rights partner for the team. The newly signed agreement will run from the start of 2023 through to end of 2025.

groenewegen alula.jpg
As GreenEDGE Cycling embarks on its 12th season in the WorldTour peloton, it will do so with a new naming rights sponsor.

Team Owner Gerry Ryan continues to back the men’s and women’s teams, and the tradition of a Ryan-affiliated business sponsoring the team continues with recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco as first naming rights partner alongside ‘AlUla’ for the upcoming season.

“I am very pleased to deliver the news that AlUla, an official sponsor of GreenEDGE Cycling in 2022, will now step up and become an important naming rights partner in 2023,” said Ryan. “This new commitment will enable the organisation to continue this fantastic journey in the world of professional cycling, with even bigger goals and ambitions for the future.
“With this new name, we will have a new look for both our men’s and women’s teams and with the continued commitment and support from all of our other partners, we are very excited to get the new year started after enjoying a lot of success throughout 2022.”

“For me, it is very special to have the team returning to race in Australia in January and with the Tour Down Under back as an international WorldTour level event. It will be a great moment for us to showcase to the world our new name and image as we begin our 12th season.”

AlUla is a Saudi Arabian government-run tourism organisation that aims to promote the Al’Ula region, which contains the only Saudi UNESCO heritage-listed of Al-Hijr, 131 rock-carved tombs that date back to the 1st century AD.
FIND OUT MORE

Extended event highlights: Saudi Tour 2022

Ewan's perfect start with Saudi Tour sprint domination

The Royal Commission for Al’Ula announced a USD $15 billion investment in the region in 2021, with cycling seeing the Saudi Tour staged in and around the region in 2022. ASO, organisers of the Tour de France run the event, and are set to again in 2023.

Phillip Jones, Chief Management & Marketing Officer, Royal Commission for Al’Ula, explained the relationship between Jayco-AlUla and the company’s marketing direction.

“Cycling is a big part of our vision for the future of AlUla with natural assets of stunning sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus and an oasis with long winding roads running through it all,” said Jones. “We are excited to be hosting the inaugural cycling camp in AlUla directly after the Saudi Tour 2023 where the cyclists will have a chance to engage and inspire the next generation.

“We’ve been cheering the team on and encouraging more fans across the region, and we look forward to more success on and off the road for Team Jayco AlUla.”

‘Team Jayco AlUla’ retains its Australian registration and will make its debut in its new colours and name at the Federation University Australia Road Championships and Citroën Bay Crits, both or which will be shown live and free by SBS.
READ MORE

Ewan and Matthews make Aussie Road Nationals return

How to watch cycling on SBS

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 23 December 2022 at 8:52am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

World Cup Final Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Messi, Mbappe spearhead SBS team of the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022™

[COPY 1] World Cup Final Penalty Shootout

Fozz' World Cup send-off

FIFA World Cup 2022™

09:53

All the goals from the World Cup Final

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Full replay - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Breel Embolo keeps his 'no celebration' promise

FIFA World Cup 2022™