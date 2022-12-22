Jayco-AlUla the new name for Australian WorldTour squad

As GreenEDGE Cycling embarks on its 12th season in the WorldTour peloton, it will do so with a new naming rights sponsor.





Team Owner Gerry Ryan continues to back the men’s and women’s teams, and the tradition of a Ryan-affiliated business sponsoring the team continues with recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco as first naming rights partner alongside ‘AlUla’ for the upcoming season.





“I am very pleased to deliver the news that AlUla, an official sponsor of GreenEDGE Cycling in 2022, will now step up and become an important naming rights partner in 2023,” said Ryan. “This new commitment will enable the organisation to continue this fantastic journey in the world of professional cycling, with even bigger goals and ambitions for the future.



“With this new name, we will have a new look for both our men’s and women’s teams and with the continued commitment and support from all of our other partners, we are very excited to get the new year started after enjoying a lot of success throughout 2022.”





“For me, it is very special to have the team returning to race in Australia in January and with the Tour Down Under back as an international WorldTour level event. It will be a great moment for us to showcase to the world our new name and image as we begin our 12th season.”





AlUla is a Saudi Arabian government-run tourism organisation that aims to promote the Al’Ula region, which contains the only Saudi UNESCO heritage-listed of Al-Hijr, 131 rock-carved tombs that date back to the 1 st century AD.



The Royal Commission for Al’Ula announced a USD $15 billion investment in the region in 2021, with cycling seeing the Saudi Tour staged in and around the region in 2022. ASO, organisers of the Tour de France run the event, and are set to again in 2023.





Phillip Jones, Chief Management & Marketing Officer, Royal Commission for Al’Ula, explained the relationship between Jayco-AlUla and the company’s marketing direction.





“Cycling is a big part of our vision for the future of AlUla with natural assets of stunning sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus and an oasis with long winding roads running through it all,” said Jones. “We are excited to be hosting the inaugural cycling camp in AlUla directly after the Saudi Tour 2023 where the cyclists will have a chance to engage and inspire the next generation.





“We’ve been cheering the team on and encouraging more fans across the region, and we look forward to more success on and off the road for Team Jayco AlUla.”



