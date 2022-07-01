Tour de France

Join us for #Rideoftheday at the Tour de France

SBS will have Dan Jones on the ground at this year's Tour de France, roaming the streets and giving prizes to your favourite riders.

Dan Jones and the Ride of the Day
It's the biggest race of the cycling season and the only place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS from July 1-31.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS
Jones, an experienced producer and filmmaker, will represent the #couchpeloton at the 2022 edition, serving up fresh interviews with every passing stage.
SBS Sport's official Twitter page
is the perfect place to keep up with Jones' journey - one you can interact with using the aforementioned hashtag and naming who you think deserves the 'Ride of the Day' prize.

The rider in question will receive a #couchpeloton-approved kangaroo for their #Rideoftheday efforts, with the Tour de France winner earning themselves the 'King Kanga', complete with its own yellow jersey.

Australian cycling fans are encouraged to get creative during each stage and not just pick the winner, but "go for that poor guy who's taken 80 bottles in 35-degree heat or that poor guy that led out his teammate when he could have won himself."
Published 1 July 2022
