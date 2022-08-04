Jones the man to beat as Superbikes descends on Morgan Park

With three rounds left to race in 2022, Mike Jones (Yamaha) has carved out a commanding lead and has a great chance to pull further away on a circuit that suits him.





Jones leads second-placed Wayne Maxwell (McMartin Racing) by 40 points, and the latter needs absolutely everything to go his way to snatch the title.





For that to happen, Maxwell would need to win every race in the next three rounds and hope his rival places outside the top three at least four times.



But with the form Jones is in, he doesn't need to win any races to be crowned champion - just three second and three third place finishes are all he requires.





It's quite the tall task for the 39-year-old Maxwell - the reigning champion trying to defend his title after coming out of retirement for the 2022 season.





But his experience and determination means even the unlikeliest of possibilities could happen, as he will be ready to jump at any potential mistake Jones makes on the track.





Elsewhere in the rankings, the battle for lower placings is much tighter with 31 points separating second and sixth place.



The current top 10 in the 2022 Alpinestars Superbikes category of the Australian Superbike Championships. Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda), Cru Halliday (Yamaha) and Josh Waters (Team Maxima Oils) are all tied for fourth on 136 points, while Glenn Allerton (Team Maxima Oils) and Arthur Sissis (Unitech) are tied on 131 for fifth.





Herfoss, Halliday and Waters could also technically win the championship, but would need even more of a miracle scenario to make that happen.





But on the grid anything can happen, a crash or a poor day out could make or break a riders' title hopes.





It's all to play for in Queensland and all riders will be going full throttle to ensure they give themselves the best chance to shake up the race.







Sunday, August 7





Australian Superbikes - Round 5, Morgan Park





13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



