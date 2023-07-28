Jorgenson holds off charging peloton to claim dramatic win

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Emma Jorgenson sprinted clear of her breakaway companion in the final 500 metres, and was then able to hold off the charging peloton to the line, crossing just a second ahead of the main bunch.





"I am lost for words, really," said Jorgenson. "It’s been a very difficult start of the year. I want to thank everyone, my family, my husband, the team for believing in me after being out the whole spring. It’s my biggest victory ever, I’m so emotional, so happy."





"A few years ago, I might have gone for the sprint, but I need to realise that I’m not as fast Charlotte Kool or Lorena Wiebes anymore, and I need to find other ways to find success."



Jorgenson's team already have a stage win with Liane Lippert on the tough finish to Stage 2, and has kept team leader Annemiek van Vleuten in with a shot at the overall title, but Norsgaard hadn't had much of a shot at personal success.





"This morning, when I woke up, I was like: ‘Oh no, another day where I have to work, another day where I have to suffer…’ I was in such a bad mood I needed three cups of coffee before anyone could speak to me.





"And then my sports director came to tell me about that plan of going in the breakaway… I was thinking: ‘Are you kidding me?’ Now I love him!"





A lone breakaway of Agnieska Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon-SRAM) initiated with 95 kilometres to was joined Emma Jorgenson (Movistar) and Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) with 72 kilometres to ride.





The trio only got a maximum gap of two minutes with teams keen to keep the breakaway from winning another day.





FDJ-Suez and Lidl-Trek tried on numerous occasions to get clear up the road. Australians Grace Brown and Amanda Spratt were protagonists in the attempts to get away which contributed to a general increase in the pace that saw the gap for the breakaway brought down.





The trio had just under a minute’s lead with 10 kilometres remaining, and Jorgenson tried an attack with 5 kilometres to go that saw Alonso dropped. With two kilometres left, it was still a 13-second lead for the front duo, and a crash near the front of the peloton slowed the momentum of the main bunch.





Norsgaard attacked clear of Skalniak-Sojka with 500 metres to go, taking an individual effort to get to the line first. Skalniak-Sojka was swept up by the sprinters in the rush to the line, but Jorgenson had just enough left to take the victory.





Charlotte Kool (DSM-firmenich) finished fast to take second on the day, with the yellow jersey holder Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) left to bang her handlebars in frustration as she finished in third.



