Cycling

Jumbo-Visma win thrilling Paris-Nice TTT as Cort into yellow

Jumbo-Visma blitzed to victory in the Stage 3 team time-trial at Paris-Nice, leader Jonas Vingegaard moving up in the general classification as Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) became the third rider in as many stages to don the yellow jersey.

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2023

Team Jumbo Visma's riders, including Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) celebrate on the podium after winning the 3rd stage's team trial of the 81st Paris - Nice cycling race, 32,2 km between Dampierre-en-Burly and Dampierre-en-Burly, on March 7, 2023. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Catch up with all the action from Paris-Nice live and free nightly, or jump onto 
SBS On Demand 
for all the replays!

After race organisers tweaked the rules for the TTT to count times for teams based on the first rider across the line and individual times counting towards the general classification, Tour de France winner Vingegaard steered his team home and moved to fifth overall, three seconds behind new leader Cort (EF Education Easy-Post).

Cort and the EF team came agonisingly close to taking the stage and the yellow jersey, but had to settle for second as they were beaten by just one second by Jumbo-Visma, Australian team Jayco-AlUla finishing third, four seconds back.
While Vingegaard flourished again in the discipline, rival Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates had a day to forget, the Slovenian having to go full gas away from his teammates into the finish to bring them home 23 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma.

Pogacar now sits 10th in the general classification, 11 seconds behind Vingegaard and 14 behind Cort in top spot.

Vingegaard lauded the efforts of his teammates, including time trial champions Tobias Foss and Australian Rohan Dennis, in securing the victory as he looks well placed to snatch the yellow jersey as the race heads to the mountains after tomorrow's mostly flat stage.

"It feels great to have so many strong riders alongside me in this race," the Dane said.
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Full replay: Stage 3 - Paris-Nice 2023

"You can see that it can be really beneficial in stages like this. We tried to stick together with as many riders as possible for as long as we could.

"While we don't get to practice the team time trial as frequently as we would like, you can tell we have mastered this discipline. The time trial went very well, and at the end, we sprinted for every second.

"We naturally would have preferred to take a little more time, but we gave it our all to secure a solid position in the general classification. The coming mountain stages are going to be decisive. Tomorrow, the first uphill arrival is already a nice test."

Paris-Nice continues overnight with Stage 4, a mostly flat stage with a steep uphill finish on the La Loge Des Gardes. Watch the action from 12:55am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 8 March 2023 at 9:58am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Recommended for you

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

00:23
18 days to go - Maxi Rodriguez's incredible volley knocks out Mexico - FIFA World Cup moment

Maxi Rodriguez's incredible volley knocks out Mexico - FIFA World Cup moment

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

06:32

Senior Women Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

Athletics

06:48

Highlights: Al Ahly v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

06:13

Senior Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

04:40

Highlights: Flamengo v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

05:27

How Bailey Habler prepares for the World Cross Country Championships

Athletics