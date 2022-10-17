Football

Kerr finishes third as Putellas, Benzema earn Ballon d'Or honours

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting for the second straight year after Alexia Putellas and Karim Benzema earned their respective honours in Paris.

Alexia Putellas of Barcelona, Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Kerr was not present at the Chatelet Theatre on Tuesday (AEDT), where Putellas edged England star Beth Mead to retain the crown she lifted in 2021.
Putellas' accomplishments were not far off her previous feats, having produced 34 goals and 19 assists as Barcelona lost just one game in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Kerr's return to the podium is a welcome one for her Australian admirers, who witnessed the 29-year-old produce 29 goals and eight assists en route to the league and cup double with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, on the men's side of proceedings, Benzema became the fifth Frenchman to lift the prestigious prize, fresh off firing 44 goals and 15 assists for Real Madrid in a trophy-laden 2021-22 season.
The 34-year-old finished ahead of Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne in the voting, and was greeted on stage by his family amid a chorus of cheers from his peers.

It was the cherry on top of a great night for La Liga stars, where Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Yachine Trophy and Barcelona's Gavi took home the Kopa Trophy as the best performing player under the age of 21.
