Kerr finishes third as Putellas, Benzema earn Ballon d'Or honours

The full replay of the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony is now available via SBS On Demand and can be viewed here .





Kerr was not present at the Chatelet Theatre on Tuesday (AEDT), where Putellas edged England star Beth Mead to retain the crown she lifted in 2021.



Advertisement

Putellas' accomplishments were not far off her previous feats, having produced 34 goals and 19 assists as Barcelona lost just one game in all competitions.





Nevertheless, Kerr's return to the podium is a welcome one for her Australian admirers, who witnessed the 29-year-old produce 29 goals and eight assists en route to the league and cup double with Chelsea.





Meanwhile, on the men's side of proceedings, Benzema became the fifth Frenchman to lift the prestigious prize, fresh off firing 44 goals and 15 assists for Real Madrid in a trophy-laden 2021-22 season.



The 34-year-old finished ahead of Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne in the voting, and was greeted on stage by his family amid a chorus of cheers from his peers.



