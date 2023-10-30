Kerr second as Messi, Bonmati claim Ballon d'Or honours

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events .





Aussie superstar Kerr secured a career-best placement in the Ballon d’Or standings after a stellar 35-goal season for Chelsea and the national team.



Matildas teammate Hayley Raso also finished 17th in the final count, though Kerr’s efforts were not enough to take home the trophy, which instead went to Barcelona and Spain’s Bonmati.





Meanwhile, Messi secured a record eighth Ballon d’Or in the men’s category ahead of Manchester City star Erling Haaland following his momentous 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina.



The 35-year-old finished the 2022-23 season with 38 goals and 25 assists, in addition to claiming Ligue 1 honours with Paris Saint-Germain, before his move to Inter Miami in July. His award was presented by Miami co-owner David Beckham.





Haaland’s 52-goal debut season for the treble-winning City proved not enough to claim top honours on the night, although the Norwegian walked away with the Gerd Muller Trophy for most goals in the season.





Bonmati’s heroics in midfield for club and country saw the 25-year-old win the treble with Barcelona before finishing the season on 21 goals and 23 assists after winning both the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain and the Golden Ball for player of the tournament.



However, this meant that Kerr was left empty handed once again despite being nominated for the award for a record fifth time. She previously finished third in 2021 and 2022 behind Spain and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.





Other winners on the night included Jude Bellingham, who won the Kopa Trophy for best player under the age of 21, while Argentina and Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez took home the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.



