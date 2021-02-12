Kings starting to heat up as they return home to meet struggling Breakers

Every game of the 2020-21 NBL season is LIVE, FREE and in HD via SBS On Demand, with select games also live on SBS VICELAND.





The Kings haven't played in the Harbour City since a pre-season fixture against the Illawarra Hawks in December last year, the start of the regular season casting them out on a five-game road stint and causing a number of early injury setbacks.





But Adam Forde's team responded to the challenge with three competitive losses and two wins, their most recent blowout of the Adelaide 36ers last Saturday night a sign that they're picking up steam as they sit in sixth on the ladder.





In what was a welcome sight for purple and gold fans, star guard Casper Ware torched the 36ers with an efficient 27 points and six three pointers, taking over in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.





Fellow import Jarell Martin chipped in with his own 23 points and centre Jordan Hunter owned the glass with a game-high 11 rebounds in a great team performance that will have spirits high going into tonight's game.











On the other side of the court will be the Breakers, who are 1-3 so far on the season and last on the ladder after a 13-point loss to a fired-up Taipans side on Monday night in what was a woeful performance from the field.





The Breakers only managed 4-28 from behind the three point line as they tallied their lowest score of the season so far with 69 points, as coach Dan Shamir admitted post-game, "We’ve got good shooters (who are) not really making shots right now".





But despite the slow start, Shamir's men aren't to be underestimated, boasting a roster of serious talent that has shown potential to explode.





Guard Tai Webster currently sits fourth in the NBL scoring charts, with a 34-point effort in the opener against Adelaide and another 25 in Cairns a couple of weeks later putting the league on notice.





His matchup with Ware will be equal parts intriguing and exciting to watch, as both are top 10 scorers who can fill it up from outside and in the paint, as well as find open teammates with ease.





Backed up by fellow Tall Black Finn Delany averaging 15 a game and prolific import Lamar Patterson, teams won't be looking past the Breakers anytime soon.











And just like the Taipans did to them on Monday, bouncing back after four straight losses, the Breakers will have that extra fire as they look to silence the Sydney crowd.





If both teams are hitting their shots, this Qudos curtain raiser will be a cracking display of basketball you won't want to miss.



