'Biggest nightmare ever': heartbroken Kool forced to settle for second

Charlotte Kool (DSM-firmenich) described finishing second by one second in Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes as her "biggest nightmare ever."

Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich) won the bunch sprint for second in Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes but was desperately hoping to go one position higher. Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Stage 6 favourite Charlotte Kool (DSM-firmenich) was forced to settle for second place after falling one second short of catching breakaway rider and Stage 6 winner rEmma Jorgenson (Movistar) in another thrilling sprint for the line at the Tour de France Femmes.

Yellow jersey holder Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) finished in third and retained the overall lead with her fifth top-four finish after six stages of the event so far.
"It is my biggest nightmare ever, I think. I have certainly felt better than I do now," said a devasted Kool.

"When you win the sprint in the Tour but there is someone just ahead, so close, yes, I think it's the biggest nightmare," the 24-year-old Dutch sprinter said.

"I know that I am young, and I'm sure that this win will come eventually. But every time in your life that you get the chance to win a Tour stage, you want to win."

Kool finished third in the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes and saw Stage 6 as a clear chance to get the elusive win - especially with Stage 3 winner, and fellow Dutch sprint sensation, Lorena Wiebes out of the race due to illness.
A crash in the final kilometre made things trickier causing chaos in the bunch but Kool felt that it was already too late to catch the powering Jorgenson by then.

"We really gave everything and I think that many other teams helped. We all put in the work and the speed was high. That wasn't the problem. The gap was just too big even before the crash," Kool said.

Kool was dropped on a climb earlier in the stage but rejoined the bunch with help from her team. They then worked hard to reel in the day's breakaway of Jorgenson, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM) and Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT).
"We knew that still there was a lot of time to come back, and my team did a great job to bring me back," said Kool.

"Maybe we lost a bit of time there before we could start to chase for real. I thought we would make it.

"You always have to keep believing in it, and I know that you can make up a lot of time quickly. I hoped that we could catch them on the line, but unfortunately, we didn't. There were just three riders who were too strong today," Kool said.

Published 29 July 2023 8:17am
