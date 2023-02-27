Kopecky leads contenders for Strade Bianche after impressive Omloop victory

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Kopecky attacked from the peloton on the Muur van Geraardsbergen to bridge across to then-race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team), the two working together until the Bosberg climb when the Belgian went clear.





The former Belgian national champion managed to hold off a fast-finishing peloton and take her first classics win of the season as new SD Worx teammate Lorena Wiebes finished second and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) came in third.





“I had a really good feeling during the race, also on the climbs, I really felt strong," Kopecky said after the finish.



"It wasn’t really the intention to go on the Muur, but I started with my pace, and nobody could follow, and then I could not hesitate anymore and just tried to go.





“I actually never did a solo myself, so it was hard for me to know how it feels and to pace it. But I think I did well.





"I am fast at the finish, but I’m not a top sprinter. For me, it was a sign to try to become a different rider. I think it’s a good development."





After a slow start, a 2 kilometre stretch of cobbles slowed down a leading group containing many of the pre-race favourites including Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard (both Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Demi Vollering, Kopecky and Wiebes (all SD Worx) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).





Riders attempted to get away again on the climbs that followed but were ultimately caught by the peloton as the race came back together heading into the final 30 kilometres when Sierra attacked, building a lead of up to a minute.





Kopecky took her chance to bridge across on the ensuing climb as her and Sierra held the lead at around 45 seconds.





Kopecky's pace eventually became too much for Sierra and she went solo to win by 11 seconds at the finish in Ninove.



The focus now shifts to Italy for Strade Bianche in the next of the classics, Kopecky entering as the defending champion in top form and now coming off a win on home soil.





Past winners who also did well in yesterday's Omloop will give her a challenge such as Longo Borghini and 2022 runner-up Van Vleuten, but Kopecky and the new-look SD Worx look to have all the tools needed to bring home the title once again.





