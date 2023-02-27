Cycling

Kopecky leads contenders for Strade Bianche after impressive Omloop victory

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) has become the first Belgian woman to win the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with a thrilling late solo attack, putting her in the perfect position to defend her Strade Bianche title next weekend.

kopecky.jpg

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) celebrates after winning the 18th edition of Belgian one-day classic Omloop Het Niuewsblad. Source: Getty

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Kopecky attacked from the peloton on the Muur van Geraardsbergen to bridge across to then-race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team), the two working together until the Bosberg climb when the Belgian went clear.

The former Belgian national champion managed to hold off a fast-finishing peloton and take her first classics win of the season as new SD Worx teammate Lorena Wiebes finished second and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) came in third.

“I had a really good feeling during the race, also on the climbs, I really felt strong," Kopecky said after the finish.
"It wasn’t really the intention to go on the Muur, but I started with my pace, and nobody could follow, and then I could not hesitate anymore and just tried to go.

“I actually never did a solo myself, so it was hard for me to know how it feels and to pace it. But I think I did well.

"I am fast at the finish, but I’m not a top sprinter. For me, it was a sign to try to become a different rider. I think it’s a good development."

After a slow start, a 2 kilometre stretch of cobbles slowed down a leading group containing many of the pre-race favourites including Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard (both Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Demi Vollering, Kopecky and Wiebes (all SD Worx) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

Riders attempted to get away again on the climbs that followed but were ultimately caught by the peloton as the race came back together heading into the final 30 kilometres when Sierra attacked, building a lead of up to a minute.

Kopecky took her chance to bridge across on the ensuing climb as her and Sierra held the lead at around 45 seconds.

Kopecky's pace eventually became too much for Sierra and she went solo to win by 11 seconds at the finish in Ninove.
Watch now via SBS On Demand

Full replay: Strade Bianche Women's Race 2022

The focus now shifts to Italy for Strade Bianche in the next of the classics, Kopecky entering as the defending champion in top form and now coming off a win on home soil.

Past winners who also did well in yesterday's Omloop will give her a challenge such as Longo Borghini and 2022 runner-up Van Vleuten, but Kopecky and the new-look SD Worx look to have all the tools needed to bring home the title once again.

Saturday, March 4

Strade Bianche Womens

22:00-23:50 AEDT

Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 27 February 2023 at 11:54am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

06:13

Senior Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

04:40

Highlights: Flamengo v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

05:27

How Bailey Habler prepares for the World Cross Country Championships

Athletics