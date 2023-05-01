Cycling

Kragh Andersen attacks to win Eschborn-Frankfurt in thrilling finish

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) ushered in a new era of the Eschborn-Frankfurt as the attackers held off the sprinters in a reduced peloton to claim victory in a more climbing-friendly edition of the German one-day race.

62nd Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - MAY 01: Søren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora-Hansgrohe and Alessandro Fedeli of Italy and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team during the 62nd Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023 a 203.8km one day race from Eschborn to Frankfurt / #UCIWT / on May 01, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images) Credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

With a new ascent of the Feldberg added in and the final climb of the Mammolshain closer to the Frankfurt finish, it was hoped that the stranglehold of the sprinters on the race victory would be broken, or at least challenged in 2023.

The new climbs did their job and created an interesting race, which led to a tense finish with the attackers on the final traversal of the Mammolshain nearly being tracked down by the peloton in the final kilometres.

Unfortunately for the sprinters, the escapees found their second wind and the final dash to the line ended up being contested from the group of ten, with Kragh Andersen leading out a tired sprint and holding off Patrick Konrad (BORA-hansgrohe) to take the win.

“It was a hard race, a lot of climbing in the end, more than I first expected. I suffered a lot on the Feldberg the second time, but I never gave up,” said Kragh Andersen.

“In the end, it was the perfect race for me with the group I ended up in. This victory means a lot to me, it was a long time ago that I won last time, so this is a really nice day for me.”
The attacks began on the second ascent of the Feldberg, the steeper side being tackled on the second occasion as a new addition to the race.

The new climb had the desired effect, with attacks coming from the peloton to swallow up the early breakaway, then an elite selection being formed at the top with the sprinters and less noted climbers trailing over the summit.

Australian World Tour squad Jayco-AlUla were in the best position to profit, with the best sprinter in the front group in Michael Matthews. They drove the pace on the descent and the flatlands, but a determined chase from Uno-X for Alexander Kristoff and Lotto-Dstiny for Arnaud de Lie eventually dragged the small group with just under 50 kilometres remaining.

The final ascent of the Mammolshain was the scene of another set of attacks in front of the German fans that packed the roadside, a group of ten riders jumping clear and cooperating well as they attempted to steal the race away from the traditional sprint finish.

A group containing Michael Matthews chased behind, but cooperation was very limited apart from his Jayco-AlUla teammates, and they eventually rejoined the reduced peloton trying to recapture the front group.

The main bunch rapidly reduced the breakaway's lead on the run into Frankfurt, pulling to within 20 seconds with 6 kilometres remaining, but the break rallied and held them off, eventually contesting the sprint. Kragh Andersen led out after a few late attacks had been neutralised, and he was strong enough to take the win ahead of Konrad and Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5 Pro Cycling).
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 2 May 2023 2:42am
By Jamie Finch-Penninger
Source: SBS

Most popular

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

Untitled design (57).png

Team BridgeLane dominate challenging 2023 Grafton to Inverell route

Cycling

The world's best riders will take on La Vuelta Femenina (L) and the Giro d'Italia this weekend

La Vuelta finale, Giro grande partenza headline weekend of sport on SBS

SBS Sport

59th Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022

How to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt LIVE on SBS

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Cycling

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage-by-Stage Guide

Giro d'Italia

01:06

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2023 on SBS

7th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2023 - Women's Elite

Spratt into leadership as Longo Borghini ruled out of La Vuelta Femenina

Cycling