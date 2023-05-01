Kragh Andersen attacks to win Eschborn-Frankfurt in thrilling finish

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





With a new ascent of the Feldberg added in and the final climb of the Mammolshain closer to the Frankfurt finish, it was hoped that the stranglehold of the sprinters on the race victory would be broken, or at least challenged in 2023.





The new climbs did their job and created an interesting race, which led to a tense finish with the attackers on the final traversal of the Mammolshain nearly being tracked down by the peloton in the final kilometres.





Unfortunately for the sprinters, the escapees found their second wind and the final dash to the line ended up being contested from the group of ten, with Kragh Andersen leading out a tired sprint and holding off Patrick Konrad (BORA-hansgrohe) to take the win.





“It was a hard race, a lot of climbing in the end, more than I first expected. I suffered a lot on the Feldberg the second time, but I never gave up,” said Kragh Andersen.





“In the end, it was the perfect race for me with the group I ended up in. This victory means a lot to me, it was a long time ago that I won last time, so this is a really nice day for me.”



The attacks began on the second ascent of the Feldberg, the steeper side being tackled on the second occasion as a new addition to the race.





The new climb had the desired effect, with attacks coming from the peloton to swallow up the early breakaway, then an elite selection being formed at the top with the sprinters and less noted climbers trailing over the summit.





Australian World Tour squad Jayco-AlUla were in the best position to profit, with the best sprinter in the front group in Michael Matthews. They drove the pace on the descent and the flatlands, but a determined chase from Uno-X for Alexander Kristoff and Lotto-Dstiny for Arnaud de Lie eventually dragged the small group with just under 50 kilometres remaining.





The final ascent of the Mammolshain was the scene of another set of attacks in front of the German fans that packed the roadside, a group of ten riders jumping clear and cooperating well as they attempted to steal the race away from the traditional sprint finish.





A group containing Michael Matthews chased behind, but cooperation was very limited apart from his Jayco-AlUla teammates, and they eventually rejoined the reduced peloton trying to recapture the front group.



