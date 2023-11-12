Football

Aussie Focus

Lammert: Keep Pararoos on the pitch because future looks bright

Kai Lammert has called for the continued support of the Australian public following the Pararoos’ remarkable run to the final of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships.

Coach Kai Lammert and David Barber celebrate the latter's new Australian record with the rest of the Pararoos squad and staff

Coach Kai Lammert and David Barber celebrate the latter's new Australian record with the rest of the Pararoos squad and staff Source: Mark Avellino, Supplied

Watch all 19 matches from the 2023 IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships live and free via SBS On Demand from November 4-11 or catch up on full replays and highlights via the 
IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships hub.


Australia pushed defending champions Iran all the way at La Trobe University’s Home of the Matildas, before ultimately going down 2-0 in a final that showcased the potential CP (cerebral palsy) football has to offer.

It was a performance Pararoos coach Lammert could not fault and one he believes should encourage stakeholders to continue their fundraising initiatives as the national teams turn their collective attention towards the IFCPF World Cup next year.

“I think we grew as the tournament went on as well, we played some terrific football against Japan and tonight,” Lammert told SBS Sport.

“Big thanks to everyone out there who was supporting the Pararoos, we need all the support we can get because all the money is fund-raised.

“We need to make sure that the Pararoos and ParaMatildas stay on the pitch. Keep supporting the Pararoos and the ParaMatildas because the future looks very bright for us.”
Iran entered Saturday’s final as firm favourites to lift the title, having collected maximum points from the group stage with only one goal - scored by Australia’s Jeremy Boyce - breaching the back of their net.

The final was far from smooth sailing for the world’s third-ranked nation, however, with Iran coach Ali Rouzbahani left impressed by the considerable improvement of his opposition.

“I congratulated the Iranian coach and he actually said that was one of the best games he’s seen from an Australian side, and I have to agree,” Lammert said.

“It felt like we were in this one, we fought until the end and you saw the actions there at the end from my players, they’ll never give up.

“That’s our mantra; they’ll be undefeated out here but they’ll be undefeated off the pitch as well. As a coach, it’s a privilege to coach these guys.”

The effort from the likes of Taj Lynch, Daniel Campbell, Connor Bunce, and, of course, David Barber could not be understated - nor could that of Kaylin van Heer, the 17-year-old who led the line from the first whistle to the last.
Van Heer’s development in particular has impressed Lammert, who believes his young squad have several leaders ready to take the next step alongside veterans Barber, Benjamin Roche and the retiring Benjamin Sutton.

“We have a very, very young team so we have a lot to learn as well,” he said.

“We have the guidance of Roche and Barber, and that’s vital, but we’re starting to see some leaders emerge as well and it’s really pleasing for us to see that some of them are 20 years old.

“Like, 20 years old and putting this sort of performance - Kaylin up front, he’s 17 years old, he ran his heart out. I see emerging leaders as well and, together with our experienced leaders, I think the future looks very good for us and we’re only going to get better.”

“You can be a little bit disappointed because we always want to win, but I think they’ll go away and take a lot of positives,” he added.

“The way we played, the courage we showed - next year at the World Cup we want to take it to the next level.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 12 November 2023 11:37am
By Jonathan Bernard
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

02:37

Stage 1 - Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast 2023

Cycling

07:29

Wild moments at the ISU Grand Prix Exhibition

Figure Skating

Incredible Free Skate propels Malinin to Men's Gold at Skate America

24:44

Extended Highlights: Stage 8 - Tour of Turkey 2023

Cycling

25:47

Extended Highlights: Stage 7 - Tour of Turkey 2023

Cycling

03:06

Stage 5 - Highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast 2023

Cycling

07:59

Hocke, Kunkel claim gold with stunning Pairs routine

Figure Skating

07:33
Aussie's Harris and Chan set season-best score in Texas -

Aussies Harris and Chan set season-best score in Texas

Figure Skating