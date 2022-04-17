Lampaert rues missed Roubaix podium after dramatic spectator crash

Lampaert was with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on the cobbled sector at Willems a Hem, attempting to chase down lone leader and eventual winner Dylan van Baarle, when bad luck struck.





While riding down a smoother section of side path rather than tackling the cobbles, Lampaert's handlebars were caught by a clapping spectator, throwing him off balance before he tumbled to the ground in dramatic fashion.

“If you don't know anything about the race, then stay at home,” said Lampaert in an interview with Sporza. “For me, it was dramatic, because there was still a podium place at play. Mohorič and Van Baarle were stronger than me, but third place was perhaps just achievable.”

Lampaert attacked late to try and put himself in with a chance of winning the race, and had only just been left behind by van Baarle before the crash. He remounted and finished tenth on the day.

“I certainly wasn't the strongest today," said Lampaert. “When I was away with Mohorič, I felt I didn't have much left over. Third place was the maximum I could get.

“I was at my limit. I told Mohorič that too. I would have been really happy with a podium place.”

It's far from the first time spectators have been involved in crashes with cyclists at races, the most notorious recent example being the 'Opi, Omi' sign-toting individual who brought down most of the Tour de France peloton as she tried to get on TV, displaying a sign without any idea of where the peloton were going to be.

“Those are situations that should not happen in a race. It's a shame,” Lampaert said. “I wanted to cut that right turn and normally the supporters go backwards. But that man brought his arm forward and it hit my arm. As a result, I lost control of the bike and I couldn’t stay up.”

The Classics continue on SBS VICELAND, with Fleche Wallonne men's and women's races this Wednesday. The women's race broadcast will start at 1910 AEDT on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's race commencing at 2100 AEST on SBS On Demand, 2200 AEDT on SBS VICELAND.