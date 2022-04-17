Lampaert was with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on the cobbled sector at Willems a Hem, attempting to chase down lone leader and eventual winner Dylan van Baarle, when bad luck struck.
Lampaert rues missed Roubaix podium after dramatic spectator crash
Yves Lampaert (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) came down in a nasty crash involving a spectator after a strong race that saw him in contention for a podium finish at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix men's race.
Advertisement
While riding down a smoother section of side path rather than tackling the cobbles, Lampaert's handlebars were caught by a clapping spectator, throwing him off balance before he tumbled to the ground in dramatic fashion.
“If you don't know anything about the race, then stay at home,” said Lampaert in an interview with Sporza. “For me, it was dramatic, because there was still a podium place at play. Mohorič and Van Baarle were stronger than me, but third place was perhaps just achievable.”
Lampaert attacked late to try and put himself in with a chance of winning the race, and had only just been left behind by van Baarle before the crash. He remounted and finished tenth on the day.
“I certainly wasn't the strongest today," said Lampaert. “When I was away with Mohorič, I felt I didn't have much left over. Third place was the maximum I could get.
“I was at my limit. I told Mohorič that too. I would have been really happy with a podium place.”
It's far from the first time spectators have been involved in crashes with cyclists at races, the most notorious recent example being the 'Opi, Omi' sign-toting individual who brought down most of the Tour de France peloton as she tried to get on TV, displaying a sign without any idea of where the peloton were going to be.
“Those are situations that should not happen in a race. It's a shame,” Lampaert said. “I wanted to cut that right turn and normally the supporters go backwards. But that man brought his arm forward and it hit my arm. As a result, I lost control of the bike and I couldn’t stay up.”
The Classics continue on SBS VICELAND, with Fleche Wallonne men's and women's races this Wednesday. The women's race broadcast will start at 1910 AEDT on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's race commencing at 2100 AEST on SBS On Demand, 2200 AEDT on SBS VICELAND.
“If you don't know anything about the race, then stay at home,” said Lampaert in an interview with Sporza. “For me, it was dramatic, because there was still a podium place at play. Mohorič and Van Baarle were stronger than me, but third place was perhaps just achievable.”
Lampaert attacked late to try and put himself in with a chance of winning the race, and had only just been left behind by van Baarle before the crash. He remounted and finished tenth on the day.
“I certainly wasn't the strongest today," said Lampaert. “When I was away with Mohorič, I felt I didn't have much left over. Third place was the maximum I could get.
“I was at my limit. I told Mohorič that too. I would have been really happy with a podium place.”
It's far from the first time spectators have been involved in crashes with cyclists at races, the most notorious recent example being the 'Opi, Omi' sign-toting individual who brought down most of the Tour de France peloton as she tried to get on TV, displaying a sign without any idea of where the peloton were going to be.
“Those are situations that should not happen in a race. It's a shame,” Lampaert said. “I wanted to cut that right turn and normally the supporters go backwards. But that man brought his arm forward and it hit my arm. As a result, I lost control of the bike and I couldn’t stay up.”
The Classics continue on SBS VICELAND, with Fleche Wallonne men's and women's races this Wednesday. The women's race broadcast will start at 1910 AEDT on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's race commencing at 2100 AEST on SBS On Demand, 2200 AEDT on SBS VICELAND.
SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.Watch now
Follow SBS Sport
2 min read
Published 18 April 2022 at 3:20am
By SBS Cycling Central
Source: SBS