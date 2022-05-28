Landa hungry for more than third-placed GC finish

Despite being down 1:05 and 1:02 on race leaders Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Australian Jai Hindley (Bora–Hansgrohe) respectively, Landa has not given up hope of a higher podium finish.





“Nobody has shown weakness, and anything can happen on Saturday,” Landa said.





Landa’s challenge on Saturday will be chasing down the two leaders, who themselves are fighting for every second with only two stages to go.



After losing pace in recent days, the Spanish rider managed a strong final ascent to the Santuario di Castelmonte, matching Carapaz and Hindley for the duration of the stage.





“On the final climb there were some movements (attacks) but it was a short climb and so all very explosive,” Landa added.





“That's not the best kind of racing for me, so I was happy to finish all together and to not lose any time to Carapaz and Hindley."



