Late Herrada surge claims Vuelta summit finish

Herrada bided his time in the breakaway until the crucial moment of the stage 11 finish, launching across to attacker Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-Easypost) and passing him in the final 100 metres of the stage, going on to win comfortably.



"It's always hard to know when it can be your day but you have to try, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," Herrada said.





"I'm very happy. My goal was a stage win. I had to wait for the second week to make it happen, but we did it. Now we can enjoy the rest of the race and keep fighting.





"I knew it was a good finish for me but it was complicated to even get in the breakaway. But I had good legs so I could be up there. It was hard to attack with the riders in the move and with (Geraint) Thomas there but I knew the finish suited me. I waited for the sprint and won it."





Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished three seconds behind him, with Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) third at eight seconds.



It was an easier day for the peloton, with the main bunch together until the final few hundred metres when Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) put in an acceleration that stretched the general classification group without causing any significant gaps.





Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) retained the leader’s red jersey, 26 seconds ahead of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), and 1’09 ahead of Evenepoel.



