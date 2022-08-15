Road Cycling

Leknessund takes Race of Norway stage and overall victory on final day

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) sealed a famous victory on home soil with a bold solo move to win the final stage and overall honours at the Arctic Race of Norway.

CYCLING-NOR-ARCTIC-RACE

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) celebrates after winning Stage 4 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Source: AFP / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The Norwegian attacked Fabian Greiller (TotalEnergies) and Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic) 30 kilometres from the finish and held off all attempts to reel him in, lapping up the support from fans in Trondheim as he soloed to the line.

The 23-year-old's effort was enough to overhaul Victor Lefay's (Cofidis) lead in the general classification to become the first Norwegian to triumph at the race since 2013.

"I felt quite bad yesterday, so today we just agreed to see how the legs would react," Leknessund said after the stage.
Advertisement
"But the attacks kept going and we agreed the whole team had to participate.

"After a while the legs felt better and I went away with three guys, I was just thinking this is a normal breakaway for the TV, I didn't think it would go all the way to the line.

"My goal was to just get one lap on my own to enjoy the crowds, it's in Norway and I know so many people around here but when I was there I just went full gas.

It's really nice. It's my home race, this is a race I watched since I was a small kid and one of the reasons I started cycling, so it's unbelievable actually. I'm quite emotional to be honest."

The attacks began right from the start of the 159 kilometre stage with riders trying to get away everywhere until the trio of Leknessund, Greiller and Verre made the decisive move with 65 kilometres to go.
The group carved out a lead of over two minutes on the trailing peloton with Cofidis on the front, before Leknessund jumped away as the finishing circuit in Trondheim began in the last 30 kilometres.

Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) then launched a big acceleration in pursuit of Leknessund, passing Tylhot Tower with a 45 second deficit to the Norwegian.

On the final lap of the circuit, Conci was still chasing with Lafay, Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) accelerating behind.

But it was all in vain as Leknessund was too strong for them all, crossing the line with his arms raised 16 seconds ahead of Conci.

The Norwegian's dominant performance vaulted him into the Midnight Sun jersey with Hugo Houle (Israel Premier-Tech) finishing second 8 seconds back, Conci rewarded with third overall for his efforts on the day just 9 seconds from first.

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 15 August 2022 at 10:24am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Stage 17 Yellow Jersey interview

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

Phil Liggett: Voice of the Tour de France for 50 years